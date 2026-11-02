Dillon Dingler Returns the Tigers to a Tradition After 18 Seasons

Dillon Dingler did it again! He won the Gold Glove for the second consecutive year as catcher for the Detroit Tigers and has entered an exclusive group in franchise history, becoming the fourth catcher to win the award in consecutive years, joining Bill Freehan, Lance Parrish and Ivan “El Pudge” Rodriguez. When Dingler won his first Gold Glove in 2025, he marked the end of an 18-season drought without a Detroit catcher winning the award, since Rodriguez in 2007.

Bill Freehan and the Beginning of a Tradition

Detroit Tigers catcher BILL FREEHAN. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright Malcolm Emmons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Freehan was the first of the four to get consecutive awards and still holds the highest number of Gold Gloves among Detroit catchers, when he won five in a row between 1965 and 1969, during a stage in which he established himself as one of the main defensive figures at his position.

Lance Parrish and Pudge Rodriguez Maintained the Continuity

New York Yankees catcher Ivan Rodriguez (12). Mandatory Credit: Leon Halip-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fourteen seasons after Freehan’s last award, Parrish once again placed a Detroit catcher among the best defenders in the American League after winning three consecutive Gold Gloves between 1983- 1985. Almost two decades later, Rodriguez once again revived the tradition, maintaining the continuity of defensive excellence of Detroit catchers by winning three Gold Gloves during his time in Detroit, in 2004, 2006 and 2007. His 2007 award marked the wait of 18 seasons, being the last for a catcher of the franchise until Dingler’s arrival.

Dingler Recovered the Tradition and Is Going After Making History

Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler (13). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dingler’s first Gold Glove came in 2025, after his first full season in the Major Leagues, when his arm strength and the accuracy of his throws began to make a difference behind the plate. His throws to second base averaged 85.3 mph, the highest velocity among MLB-qualified catchers. He was also one of the two catchers who surpassed 1,000 innings behind the plate without committing a passed ball. To that performance, he added 10 Blocks Above Average, seven framing runs and 12 Fielding Run Value.

In 2026, Dingler elevated his defensive performance even more and led all MLB catchers with 17 Fielding Run Value and 15 Defensive Runs Saved. For the second consecutive year, his impact in pitch blocking and framing kept him among the best at the position.

Along with Dingler's defensive magic behind the plate, he also became a first-time All-Star thanks to his hitting abilities as well, finishing the season with 27 home runs, leading the team.