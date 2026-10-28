Tigers' Riley Greene Could Make History With Feat Last Achieved by Miguel Cabrera

One of the best draft picks the Detroit Tigers have made in recent seasons was taking outfielder Riley Greene with the fifth overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. Since debuting, Greene has become every bit of what the Tigers hoped for on draft day, continuing to grow into a superstar in Major League Baseball.

In five seasons with Detroit, Greene holds a 13.3 WAR, is closing in on 100 career home runs (97), and has represented the Ole English D with pride in 626 regular-season games. Greene has also brought home some hardware, with one award standing out in consecutive years.

Greene is a 2025 Silver Slugger winner and has finished Top 20 in MVP voting in the American League, but what Greene has become is an All-Star. Since 2024, Greene has earned the nod to the All-Star Game, representing Detroit proudly.

Greene's 2027 Opportunity

Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene (31) prepares to bat. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Several things are important to Greene in 2027, but most importantly, if Greene becomes an All-Star for the fourth consecutive year, he will become the first Tigers player since future Hall of Famer Miguel Caberea to achieve the feat.

Since 2017, the Tigers have desperately needed a consistent bat in their lineup, particularly as Cabrera has begun to slow down. Greene has provided that consistency for Detroit. While he often faces criticism, it largely stems from fans' expectations for him to perform like an All-Star.

In each of the last three seasons as an All-Star, Greene has showcased different playing styles.

In 2024, Greene was an all-around player: making diving plays in both left and center field, hitting 24 home runs, with some speed to make his way to third base to leg out a triple. He finished that all-around season with a 5.3 WAR.

In 2025, he became a monster offensively at the plate, smashing 36 home runs and driving in 111 runs. However, when Greene wasn't hitting the ball hard, he was striking out, leading MLB in strikeouts that season with 201. He finished that power season with a 2.2 WAR.

In 2026, Greene proved that this lineup still needs him. Still young, turning 26 in 2027, when his bat was out of the lineup in late August, Detroit's offense was nowhere to be found. Once he returned? He was one of the best hitters in baseball. Greene finished the season with a .280 average, 21 home runs and a career-high .844 OPS.

Depending on which season stands out to you the most, all have been All-Star-worthy, and that makes Greene such a great player. When Cabrera was racking up All-Star appearances, it was because he's a one-of-a-kind talent. Greene is fighting to earn each of these All-Star accolades.