How the Detroit Tigers Can Return to Playoffs in 2027

To say that it was a disappointing year for the Detroit Tigers would be putting it mildly, as the team entered 2026 with realistic dreams of making it to the World Series, only to become sellers at the trade deadline and finish 10 games under .500.

Now, could the offense benefit for a decent veteran bat in the offseason? Sure. However, Kevin McGonigle, Max Clark, and Eduardo Valencia will surely make the front office feel better about the hitting lineup for years to come.

Frankly, it truly does not matter how many runs they put up, with nobody in the bullpen able to perform in high-leverage situations, which is lowlighted by a combined 29 blown saves by the team's relievers.

Had the Tigers been able to win even half of those games, then they would have been much better off, obviously. Unfortunately, this isn't the only piece of the pitching staff that has to be addressed before Opening Day in 2027.

Everyone on the planet knows that Detroit's front office dealt away both Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize. While Skubal has expressed his desires to return to Michigan, they really cannot afford him, as there are too many players that the team needs to acquire between now and 2027.

So, what, more like whom does management prioritize? Not one, not two, but three decent relievers, as well as a veteran starter for the tail end of the rotation, and maybe another just for good measure.

Who Will Be Available at the End of 2026 That the Tigers Should Consider

Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu (52) throws a pitch in the eighth inning against the White Sox. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most costly option that the Tigers should put their names in the hat for is the elite man who takes the mound for the New York Yankees, David Bednar, who is on an expiring one-year deal. That said, he will not be cheap to get, but Detroit really cannot afford not to spend some money on their bullpen.

Another name that jumps off the page regarding free agent relief pitching is Bryan Abreu, who finished 2026 with a 3.73 ERA, and while he won't be the team's closer, Abreu would be a decent righty for a very depleted bullpen.

Taking the starting rotation into consideration, an aged veteran might come in handy for the Tigers down the stretch, and Kevin Gausman might just be a perfect fit for the roster. He is a long-term member of the majors with plenty of postseason success, which would do this young team a lot of good.

Yankees relief pitcher David Bednar (53) celebrates after defeating the Mets. Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another interesting position would be to bring back Mize, who has had plenty of problems since being traded, but the coaching staff knows what they get with him, and clearly knows how to make him pitch well.

The one thing that the Tigers absolutely cannot do in the coming months, if the 2027 postseason is in their sight, is do nothing. Last year, they were passive, and it didn't get them very far; it is time to change the narrative.