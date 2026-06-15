How Tigers Plan to Reshuffle Rotation After Guardians Postponement

The final game of the Detroit Tigers' three-game series with the Cleveland Guardians was postponed after rain and thunderstorms were set to hit Cleveland. The game will be made up on Sept. 4.

The Tigers had lost the first two games of the series. On Friday, they lost 3-2 after Jack Flaherty left the game early and was later placed on the 15-day injured list with a left peroneal strain. Saturday's game saw the return of Tarik Skubal, but the Tigers fell 3-1.

Sunday was supposed to be Casey Mize's first start since May 27, but with the game being postponed, here is how Detroit will reshuffle its rotation ahead of a three-game series with the Houston Astros, per Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic (subscription required)

Game 1: Troy Melton

Detroit Tigers pitcher Troy Melton pitches. | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Melton will make his fifth start of the year. He was rolling before his last outing, where he didn't have his best stuff. Melton threw five innings and allowed eight hits, four runs, two walks, and struck out five.

The 25-year-old has been impressive as a starter. With several starting pitchers returning to the rotation, Melton's spot feels safe, but he'll need to maintain a level of consistency.

Game 2: Framber Valdez

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Framber Valdez throws a pitch. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Valdez's first season with the Tigers has been a mystery. At times, the lefty has been the pitcher Detroit was promised when he signed a deal this offseason. He's had nine starts where he's surrendered two runs or less.

But the bad starts turn ugly quickly. In his last outing, Valdez allowed one run through four innings. Then in the fifth, he walked two straight batters before allowing a three-run homer to Byron Buxton. In his five other starts, Valdez allowed four runs or more.

He'll have his first opportunity to pitch against his former team. The 32-year-old spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Astros before joining the Tigers.

Game 3: Casey Mize

Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize throws. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Sunday's postponement, Mize is scheduled to be activated off the injured list on Wednesday. He'll be a massive boost to the pitching staff. Before his injury, Mize had posted a 2.27 ERA and looked to find his groove.

Hopefully, the three-week absence didn't hold up his momentum. Mize has dominated Houston throughout his career. He's only allowed two earned runs over 19 innings.

Detroit suffered a minor setback with a series loss to Cleveland, but they're hoping to get back on track against a struggling Astros team.