Tigers Reveal Probable Starters for Final Series Before MLB Trade Deadline

The Detroit Tigers are in a very uncomfortable spot going into their next series. The word has gotten around the Major League Baseball world from several analysts that back-to-back AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal is likely to be traded at this year's MLB Trade Deadline. But there's one more series before anything.

The Tigers travel to take on the Athletics, whom they swept before the All-Star break at Comerica Park in three games. If there were ever a time for Detroit to counter the series they just endured against the Baltimore Orioles, to keep some playoff hopes alive, it's this one.

The Athletics sit in fourth place in the AL West division and are likely to be sellers at the trade deadline. Not to mention, the Athletics will be without All-Star catcher Shea Langeliers, who was placed on the injured list for the remainder of the season, undergoing a successful medial meniscectomy.

Detroit can win the series and potentially sweep, but they're going to need their starting pitchers to go as deep into games as possible.

Game 1 - Casey Mize

Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize (12) makes a throw to first. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While everyone was talking about Skubal's potential final start in a Tigers uniform, Casey Mize takes the mound one more time before the deadline in what could be his final game as a Tiger as well. Mize will hit free agency at season's end, so the thought of him being traded isn't too outlandish.

Mize is having one of the best seasons of his career, entering the series with a 2.70 ERA and a 3.0 WAR. If the Tigers do pull the trigger on trading Skubal, keeping Mize for the future would make more sense, should the front office lean into that narrative.

Game 2 - Framber Valdez

Detroit Tigers pitcher Framber Valdez (59) in the dugout at Comerica Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One starting pitcher who needs a big turnaround is Framber Valdez, who has posted a 7.13 ERA in four starts in July. The franchise's biggest offseason signing hasn't panned out the way they had thought, entering the game with a 4.53 ERA, a 1.38 WHIP, and a 5-7 record.

The last time Valdez took the mound against the Athletics, he was dominant, pitching seven innings, allowing three hits, one run, and striking out nine in his only win of the month of July.

Game 3 - Keider Montero

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Keider Montero (54) delivers a pitch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given the state of the Tigers' bullpen, the rotation needs a solid start from its Swiss Army Knife, Keider Montero. Montero is looking to bounce back after allowing six runs, four earned runs, in his last outing against the Orioles, whilst collecting one strikeout.

Aside from his most recent performance, Montero has been consistent throughout the season for Detroit. Manager A.J. Hinch can rely on him in various roles and expect quality results. It only takes one good start to turn things around, and that possibility could motivate Montero as he heads into the series finale on the road.