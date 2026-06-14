Casey Mize’s Return Delayed as Weather Postpones Tigers-Guardians Game

Sunday was supposed to be the day that Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize returned from the 15-day injured list.

When the Tigers posted their lineup a few hours before game time, Mize was in it. But there was good reason to make the official move — weather.

Shortly before the scheduled start time of the Tigers’ series finale with the Cleveland Guardians the game was postponed due to weather. A large line of thunderstorms was moving east and were likely to arrive shortly before gametime.

With the Tigers set to fly to Houston after the game, the decision was made to cancel the game. It’s will be made up in September.

What Now with Casey Mize?

Mize was set to make his 10th start of the season on Sunday. He had just recovered from his second bout with a right adductor strain. He threw a rehab game with the Tigers’ Class A affiliate in Lakeland earlier this week and pitched five innings. He allowed just one earned run.

On April 29 he went on the 15-day IL with the same injury and returned on May 16.

Mize is 2-3 with a 2.27 ERA in nine starts with 49 strikeouts and 12 walks in 47.2 innings. He made three starts in between injured list stints, as he went 0-1 and allowed two earned runs in 16.2 innings. He struck out 14 and walked one. He’s coming off his best season as a pro in 2025 when he went 14-6 with a 3.87 ERA with 139 strikeouts and 36 walks in 149 innings.

Detroit has already reshuffled its rotation for the Astros series, per The Athletic's Cody Stavehagen (subscription required). The Tigers will keep Troy Melton as Monday's starter, followed by Framber Valdez. Mize will start on Wednesday.

On Saturday, Detroit got Tarik Skubal back from the injured list after he made his return from surgery to remove a loose body from his left elbow. Skubal took the loss in his return, giving up three runs, including a home run, in 4.2 innings. The same day, the Tigers placed right-handed starter Jack Flaherty to the 15-day IL on Saturday with a left peroneal strain. He's already engaged in a light catch session and the Tigers are hoping that he will only need 15 days to recover.

Skubal is likely to pitch on Friday when Detroit returns to Comerica Park to face the Chicago White Sox. He would pitch with additional rest due to the off day.