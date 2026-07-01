How Tigers Starting Pitchers Matched MLB History Made by Cy Young Winners

Well, the streak ended with Troy Melton.

Not that the Detroit Tigers starting pitcher had a bad outing against the New York Yankees on Wednesday. Quite the contrary. He went 6.1 innings, gave up two hits, no runs and one walk against seven strikeouts. His bullpen lost the lead, but the Tigers’ offense scored four runs in the 11th inning to win, 6-2, and help Detroit to its first sweep of the Yankees in New York since 2008.

But a streak of really impressive starting pitching ended with that game. It was just the second time it had happened and, as it turns out, a Tigers trio with Cy Young ties were the first to do it.

The Tigers’ Three-Game Starting Streak

Skub tape on repeat 📼 pic.twitter.com/N3iPFZ52yy — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 1, 2026

Before Wednesday’s game, OptaStats dropped this nugget on social media. In the previous three games, the Tigers starters struck out at least nine hitters and allowed two or fewer hits in three straight games. That included Jack Flaherty’s start on Sunday, Casey Mize’s start on Monday and Tarik Skubal’s start on Tuesday. It was only the second time it had ever happened in the American League, regular season or postseason.

Flaherty only pitched five innings in his start, but he didn’t give up a run to the Houston Astros and he struck out nine hitters. On Monday, Mize gave the Tigers much more coverage, as he went seven innings, gave up one hit and struck out 10 as he claimed a win over the Yankees. Skubal — a two-time Cy Young winner — went six innings, gave up one hit, one earned run and struck out nine as he got a win.

So, Melton was two strikeouts away from extending the streak and doing something no rotation had ever done before.

What’s startling is how the streak lines up with Tigers history. The last time — and the only other time it happened — was from Oct. 10-13 in 2013, which was the postseason. The three starters? Justin Verlander, Aníbal Sánchez and Max Scherzer.

Verlander started Game 5 of the AL Division Series and helped Detroit beat the Athletics to clinch the series. He went eight innings, gave up two hits, no runs and struck out 10. He won three career Cy Young awards.

Two nights later, Sánchez started Game 1 of the AL Championship Series against the Boston Red Sox. He pitched six innings and didn’t give up a hit or run. He walked six and struck out 12. He finished fourth in AL Cy Young voting that season.

The following night, Scherzer started Game 2. He pitched seven innings, giving up two hits and one run as he walked two and struck out 13. He won his first AL Cy Young that season.

Tigers fans would love nothing more than for Flaherty, Mize and Skubal to be pitching this postseason. More streaks like this would help.