How to Watch Tigers Series Opener vs Astros: TV Channel, Radio, Injuries

The Detroit Tigers had a funky weekend in Cleveland. Sunday's game was postponed due to the weather, so the series ended abruptly and the Tigers were unable to win a game.

The Guardian's pitching staff held the Tigers' offense in check. They managed just three total runs on 11 hits. On Friday, James Outman and Spencer Torkelson's home runs were the only hits Detroit could muster in a 3-2 loss. On Saturday, the Tigers went 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position and lost 3-1 in Tarik Skubal's return.

The starting rotation has been reshuffled, and they'll continue their road trip in Houston. The Astros (33-40) took a series win over the Kansas City Royals last weekend. Here is a rundown of Monday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Tigers vs Astros

Detroit Tigers pitcher Troy Melton throws. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Where: Daikin Park, Houston, TX

TV: Detroit SportsNet

Radio: WXYT 97.1 FM

Pitching Matchup

Tigers: Troy Melton (3-0, 2.81 ERA) vs. Astros: Kai-Wei Tang (3-5, 3.71 ERA)

Melton is coming off his first rough patch in the 2026 season. Melton's first pitch of the game was a four-seam fastball down the heart of the plate, and Byron Buxton sent it into the seats. He allowed four home runs, but luckily, they were all solo shots, and his offense provided enough run insurance.

The 25-year-old has been a welcome addition to the starting rotation, but he'll face a potent Houston lineup, led by Yordan Alvarez. The Astros are top-10 in runs scored, third in home runs (96), and 10th in total hits (596).

Teng began the season as a reliever, but now he's made six consecutive starts. The 27-year-old didn't have his best stuff in his previous outing against the Los Angeles Angels, where he allowed five earned runs in four innings. He features a six-pitch mix which includes a sweep, fastball, sinker, changeup, curveball, and slider.

Tigers Injuries

Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez reacts after hitting a solo home run. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

15-Day Injured List: RHP Jack Flaherty (left peroneal strain), RHP Burch Smith (right shoulder inflammation), RHP Casey Mize (right groin tightness, expected to be activated Wednesday)

60-Day Injured List: RHP Justin Verlander (left hip inflammation), RHP Jackson Jobe (June 2025 Tommy John surgery), LHP Brant Hurter (lumbar spine inflammation), LHP Bailey Horn (left elbow arthroscopy), RHP Reese Olson (right shoulder surgery), SS Trey Sweeney (right shoulder strain), OF Parker Meadows (concussion, fractured left radius bone in arm), INF/OF Javier Báez (right ankle sprain)