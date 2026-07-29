Tigers Turn Historic Night Into Ultimate Proof of Their Offensive Transformation

Records rarely happen by accident. When an offense scores in every inning in which it comes to the plate, a starting pitcher throws seven scoreless innings, and a rookie hits two home runs in just his seventh Major League game, it usually means something bigger is happening than just a single victory.

That was exactly what the Detroit Tigers showed on Tuesday night. The 14-0 rout of the Baltimore Orioles was not only one of the most dominant performances of the season. It also confirmed that the team that finished May among the least productive offenses in the Major Leagues looks nothing like the group taking the field today.

The @Tigers score in every inning they bat in for just the third time in franchise history!



h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/kKmiGEQ6N6 — MLB (@MLB) July 29, 2026

Detroit scored in all eight innings in which it batted, a feat accomplished only twice before in franchise history.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, the Tigers also became just the second team in the modern era to score in every inning in which it hit and complete a shutout victory. The only previous example came from the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Brooklyn Dodgers on Sept. 6, 1935.

Change Started Long Before this Night

Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Báez (28). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tuesday’s offensive explosion could look like an exception to anyone focused only on the scoreboard. The numbers tell a different story. Through May 31, Detroit ranked 25th in the Major Leagues with 51 home runs and posted a wRC+ of just 91. Its slugging percentage was .364, and the offense struggled to consistently create damage.

Since June 1, the picture has completely changed.

The Tigers entered Tuesday with 76 home runs, the second-highest total in the Major Leagues during that span, trailing only Washington.

Their wRC+ climbed to 108, while their slugging percentage jumped to .441. The improvement is not simply the result of a lucky stretch of power hitting.

Detroit also ranked fourth in MLB in both Barrel% (9.5%) and total barrels (113), while its batting average (.245) matched its expected batting average (.245), and its wOBA (.326) and xwOBA (.323) were nearly identical.

In other words, the results are supported by better quality of contact.

The performance against Baltimore seemed to capture that entire evolution in a single game, an encouraging sign for the Tigers with the trade deadline approaching.

Lineup Depth is Starting to Make the Difference

Detroit Tigers catcher Eduardo Valencia (32). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eduardo Valencia was the star of the night, but he was far from the only reason Detroit’s offense exploded.

Hours after the Tigers designated veteran catcher Jake Rogers for assignment, the rookie responded with a 5-for-4 performance that included two home runs, four RBIs, and three runs scored.

The performance made him the first Tigers player with a multi-homer game within his first seven Major League appearances since Brent Clevlen in 2006.

He also joined an even more exclusive group. Valencia became just the third catcher in Detroit history to record a game with four hits, two home runs, and four RBIs, joining Rudy York and Dillon Dingler.

However, the story of the night was much bigger than the catcher’s performance.

Gleyber Torres hit a home run and drove in five runs. Kevin McGonigle collected four hits, reached base five times, and scored four runs. Colt Keith drove in two more, while Javier Báez returned to the lineup with three hits, including a double, providing another positive sign for a team that continues finding production throughout the batting order.

That depth helps explain the change Detroit has experienced since June. Riley Greene, Dillon Dingler, and Spencer Torkelson have each hit 11 home runs since June 1. Colt Keith has added eight, Kerry Carpenter has seven, and McGonigle has continued providing consistent production while Valencia begins to offer another unexpected threat behind the plate.

Tuesday became the perfect image of that new identity. Detroit collected 19 hits, went 8-for-15 with runners in scoring position, and scored in every inning in which it had an opportunity.

Melton Continues to Pitch Like a Revelation

Detroit Tigers pitcher Troy Melton (52). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On a night dominated by the offense, it would have been easy to overlook another brilliant start from Troy Melton.

The right-hander delivered another pitching gem, continuing the run he has put together since joining the rotation. He worked seven scoreless innings, limited Baltimore to just three hits, issued two walks, and struck out five batters.

After 11 starts, Melton owns a 1.75 ERA and a 0.93 WHIP, numbers that are beginning to place him among Detroit’s biggest pitching revelations of the season. Beyond the ERA, what stands out is his consistency in limiting quality contact and keeping the Tigers in position to win.

On a night when the offense made history, Melton reminded everyone why this transformation also required stability on the mound.

The 14-0 victory over Baltimore was not simply a historic win. It was the clearest confirmation yet that Detroit has moved past the limited offense it showed during the first two months of the season.

The Tigers are no longer waiting for one or two players to carry the production; they now have depth, power, and an identity that makes them a far more dangerous team heading into the trade deadline.