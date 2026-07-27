Previewing Tarik Skubal's Potential Final Series and Outing with Tigers

The Detroit Tigers continue their seven-game homestand by hosting the Baltimore Orioles over the next three days. The pitching matchups are set, and a historic one will cap the series. Let's take a look at this upcoming games, matchups, and what to be excited about from the Tigers' perspective:

Monday's game kicks off at 6:40 and is a battle of two righties. Keider Montero (7-5, 3.14) will get the ball for Detroit, and he'll oppose Kyle Bradish (7-9, 3.49). Montero is amidst the best season of his career, and fresh off another strong performance. He allowed just one run on three hits and earned the win in 5.1 innings against the Chicago Cubs on July 22.

Bradish is also enjoying a solid season, especially in the health department. His 20 starts are the most he's posted since 2023. No active Tiger has faced Bradish more than Gleyber Torres, who is hitting .500 through eight at-bats. Backup catcher Jake Rogers is the only active player to have a homer off him.

Troy Melton Has Showcased Ace Material This Year

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In game two on Tuesday night at 6:40, it's another battle of righties. The Tigers' Troy Melton (5-1, 1.95) will face Dean Kremer (1-3, 5.06) for the O's. Melton has been fantastic in his 10 starts since coming off the injured list in late May. He's allowed more than two runs in a game just once all year, and carries a 1.21 July ERA into the outing.

Kremer, who's been injured for the majority of the season, has struggled in his return to the mound. He owns a 5.57 ERA through four starts in July, and allowed six runs on eight hits over six innings in his most recent start in Boston.

Matt Vierling has found the most success against him in the past, going 2 for 3 with three RBI in their lone matchups on April 23, 2023.

Tarik Skubal's Potential Final Outing as a Tiger Upcoming

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Wednesday at 1:10 p.m. is where the real drama will mount. Tarik Skubal is scheduled to take the mound for what could be his final time in a Tigers uniform. In front of the home crowd at Comerica Park, Skubal has fared quite well over his seven-year career thus far.

Skubal (7-5, 2.70) will oppose fellow southpaw Trevor Rogers (6-7, 4.17). The two-time reigning American League Cy Young winner was stellar in his most recent outing against the Royals. He allowed just one run on four hits and struck out a dozen batters over 7.1 innings.

He owns a career 1.17 ERA over five starts against Baltimore, and is 4-1. His most recent bout against the O's came on June 12 of last season, where he shoved seven shutout innings of three-hit baseball.

Rogers is no Skubal, but he's been a good pitcher in his own right this year. The southpaw has just a 1.48 ERA this month after posting a 2.05 ERA last month. He hasn't allowed more than two runs since June 9 against the Mariners.

Vierling has hit Rogers hard throughout his career, and owns a .375 batting average and .938 OPS over 16 at-bats. In Skubal's potential final outing as a Tiger, Detroit has a massive opportunity to send him off with a win.