How to Watch Tigers Series Opener vs Guardians: TV Channel, Radio

The June Detroit Tigers almost look unrecognizable after a dreadful month of May. On Thursday, they secured their third straight series win with a dominant 11-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins. The offense has come alive this month, posting seven or more runs six times.

The long ball has been Detroit's friend. On Thursday, the offense hit six home runs. Catcher Dillon Dingler has spearheaded that effort, with five home runs this month. They're also getting healthier at the right time as ace pitcher Tarik Skubal is expected to make his return on Saturday.

The Tigers are still 29-40 but are trending in the right direction ahead of an important divisional matchup with the Cleveland Guardians. The Guardians (37-33) have lost six of their last seven games. Here is a rundown of Friday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Tigers vs Guardians

Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty pitches. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Where: Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

TV: Detroit SportsNet

Radio: WXYT 97.1 FM

Pitching Matchup

Tigers: Jack Flaherty (1-7, 5.31 ERA) vs. Guardians: Tanner Bibee (1-7, 4.09 ERA)

Flaherty is coming off back-to-back solid starts, which have resulted in a pair of wins. He's pitched five innings in both outings and struck out 13 combined hitters. There is a little bit of added pressure on Flaherty with several starting pitchers returning to the rotation.

Detroit could have up to seven starting pitchers at full strength, and Flaherty can keep his spot if he continues to execute. The veteran has had a lot of success against Cleveland. He has a 2.51 career ERA and 54 strikeouts over 10 appearances.

Bibee finally picked up his first win of the season with a brilliant start against the Texas Rangers. He pitched eight innings, allowed three hits, no runs, and struck out three. Despite the record, Bibee has had multiple solid outings. He's had six starts allowing one run or less.

Tigers Injuries

Detroit Tigers pitcher Kenley Jansen throws. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

15-Day Injured List: RHP Kenley Jansen (pelvic inflammation), RHP Burch Smith (right shoulder inflammation), LHP Tarik Skubal (loose body in left elbow), RHP Casey Mize (right groin tightness)

60-Day Injured List: RHP Justin Verlander (left hip inflammation), RHP Jackson Jobe (June 2025 Tommy John surgery), LHP Brant Hurter (lumbar spine inflammation), LHP Bailey Horn (left elbow arthroscopy), RHP Reese Olson (right shoulder surgery), SS Trey Sweeney (right shoulder strain), OF Parker Meadows (concussion, fractured left radius bone in arm), INF/OF Javier Báez (right ankle sprain)