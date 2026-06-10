The Next 2 Months Could Change Everything for the Tigers

Tarik Skubal is working his way back to the big leagues and the Detroit Tigers' offense has been mashing its way to a 6-1 start to June. At 28-39, however, there is still a long way to go for a team with big decisions to make in what is an increasingly small time frame.

The Tigers are in a uniquely difficult position. On one hand, they still carry the expectations of a talent-loaded roster that looked like a World Series contender last season prior to an untimely September collapse.

On the other hand, they have to confront the reality of their disappointing start to 2026 and current standing, eight games out of the AL Central.

Then you add in the complications that come with a star-studded group of pending free agents that is headlined by Skubal but also includes Casey Mize, Gleyber Torres, Jack Flaherty, Justin Verlander and others.

The fact that Detroit is now showing some newfound life with the calendar switched to May only serves to further muddy the waters for president Scott Harris, GM Jeff Greenberg and the front office.

Tigers Must Choose Their Path Forward

Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris, right, and GM Jeff Greenberg left. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The coming months for the Tigers will serve to determine many things.

Will Skubal return to his old self in the aftermath of his elbow surgery? His latest rehab start seemed to indicate as much.

How much of a summer renaissance can convince the club's front office to keep the band together and resist squeezing some trade value out of their pending unrestricted free agents before they are potentially lost for nothing?

On a macro level, Detroit basically has two broader paths to consider.

Firstly, they have the option of retaining their UFA's in pursuit of a playoff push. The Tigers seem to have corrected course at a time when they also await some significant injury returns.

The two-time Cy Young winner Skubal is, of course, an elite difference-maker, while Mize, Verlander, Kenley Jansen, Javier Báez, Jackson Jobe, Parker Meadows and others could play key roles down the stretch.

Furthermore, Detroit is far from out of it in what has been a middling American League playoff picture. An eight-game divisional deficit is nothing compared to the 15.5-game cushion that they squandered last season. Neither is the 4.5 games that they currently trail in the Wild Card standings.

That being said, Harris and Greenberg could ultimately decide that the current team simply isn't World Series caliber and that there is too much value to be had in potential incoming trade assets for players who won't be around past this season, Skubal included.

Trading the likes of Skubal and others, particularly if the club's executives feel like agreeing to terms on new contracts is either unrealistic or inadvisable, might be the most sensible (albeit unpopular) choice.

Even if such a decision essentially punts on the 2026 season, the Tigers could retool quickly with an in-their-prime core that includes Riley Greene (25), Dillon Dingler (27), Kerry Carpenter (28), Kevin McGonigle (21) and Framber Valdez (32).

Now, there's always a middle ground option in play. Perhaps Detroit still looks to trade Skubal and others, but adds some win-now talent as well.

While they aren't going to find a pitcher to match the production of their ace, they could still boast a pretty intriguing roster out of their existing core (minus whoever they deal away) plus some supporting pieces.

There are opportunities here, to be sure. But there are also risks on either end of the spectrum. And considering one of the best pitchers in the game happens to be at the forefront, the rest of the baseball world will be watching.