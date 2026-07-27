How to Watch Tigers Series Opener vs Orioles: TV Channel, Radio

The Detroit Tigers have found a rhythm over the last two months. Since the start of June, the Tigers are 28-17 with a +68 run differential. It has prompted difficult conversations about Detroit's trade deadline stance.

They did suffer a minor setback after two consecutive losses to the Kansas City Royals and settling for a series split. The Tigers' late-inning woes haunted them again on Sunday after Drew Sommers allowed a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning.

Detroit sits at 50-56 ahead of a critical three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles. The Orioles (51-55) are another playoff hopeful. Here is a rundown of Monday's game, including how to watch, the pitching matchup, and injury updates.

How to Watch Orioles vs Tigers

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Keider Montero delivers a pitch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Where: Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

TV: Detroit SportsNet

Radio: WXYT 97.1 FM, LaZ WDTW 1310AM/107.9FM

Pitching Matchup

Orioles: Kyle Bradish (7-9, 3.49 ERA) vs. Tigers: Keider Montero (7-5, 3.14 ERA)

Keider Montero has done everything the Tigers asked of him. After not making the Opening Day roster, he was quickly thrust into a starter role, where he did a solid job.

Then, as starting pitchers returned, Montero returned to the bullpen. He pitched bulk innings and even recorded a save earlier this month. Now, he'll make his second consecutive start. Over his last seven outings, Montero has a 1.42 ERA over 25.1 innings.

Montero has an impressive strikeout-to-walk ratio. He's struck out 25 while walking five over that stretch. Detroit would be in a much deeper hole without the 26-year-old.

Bradish has been Baltimore's best starting pitcher this season. He leads the team in ERA, strikeouts (110), WHIP (1.32), and opposing batting average (.235). Bradish has been impressive lately, pitching 6+ innings in four of his last five starts.

The Tigers aren't very familiar with Bradish at all. The 29-year-old has only made one career start against Detroit back in 2023.

Tigers Injuries

Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez reacts. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Day-to-Day: OF Kerry Carpenter (right heel discomfort)

15-Day Injured List: RHP Jack Flaherty (right flexor inflammation)

60-Day Injured List: RHP Will Vest (right elbow stress fracture), RHP Burch Smith (right shoulder inflammation), RHP Justin Verlander (left hip inflammation), RHP Jackson Jobe (June 2025 Tommy John surgery), LHP Brant Hurter (lumbar spine inflammation), LHP Bailey Horn (left elbow arthroscopy), RHP Reese Olson (right shoulder surgery), SS Trey Sweeney (right shoulder strain), OF Parker Meadows (concussion, fractured left radius bone in arm), INF/OF Javier Báez (right ankle sprain), OF Wenceel Perez (left orbital fracture)