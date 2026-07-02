How to Watch Tigers Series Opener vs Rangers: TV Channel, Radio

The Detroit Tigers are a confusing team to evaluate in 2026. After a rough end to a 10-game homestand, they responded with a series sweep over the New York Yankees. They went to the Bronx and handled the Yankees, outscoring them 22-8.

A terrific outing from Casey Mize highlighted a 7-3 victory in game one. The offense got to Cam Schlittler early and gave Tarik Skubal plenty of run support as he cruised to six innings of one-hit baseball on Tuesday.

Then, the series finale went to extra innings, and a bases-clearing hit in the 11th inning by Zach McKinstry secured a 6-2 win. Now, the Tigers (38-49) will travel to Arlington to take on a red-hot Texas Rangers team (44-43), who just secured a series win over the Cleveland Guardians. Here is a rundown of Thursday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Tigers vs Rangers

Detroit Tigers pitcher Framber Valdez pitches. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

TV: Detroit SportsNet

Radio: WXYT 97.1 FM

Pitching Matchup

Tigers: Framber Valdez (4-5, 4.05 ERA) vs. Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (8-7, 3.95 ERA)

Valdez continues to live around the five-to six-inning mark in his starts. The last time he didn't pitch at least five innings was on May 5 against the Boston Red Sox, where he was ejected. His previous outing saw Valdez allow four runs on nine hits.

Now, he'll pitch against a team he's familiar with. The veteran lefty has a 9-6 record with a 2.80 ERA over 20 career appearances against the Rangers. Texas' offense has been on a roll lately, but they'll be without Corey Seager, Wyatt Langford, and likely Brandon Nimmo.

Eovaldi had a rocky start to the year, but he's been pitching back on track over his last few starts. He's arguably coming off the best outing of his season, where he pitched seven scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays. If Eovaldi can get ahead, his splitter is a tough pitch to hit and could be troublesome for the Tigers' lineup.

Tigers Injuries

Detroit Tigers pitcher Will Vest throws a pitch. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

10-Day Injured List: 2B Gleyber Torres (left oblique strain)

15-Day Injured List: RHP Will Vest (right posterior elbow inflammation), RHP Burch Smith (right shoulder inflammation)

60-Day Injured List: RHP Justin Verlander (left hip inflammation), RHP Jackson Jobe (June 2025 Tommy John surgery), LHP Brant Hurter (lumbar spine inflammation), LHP Bailey Horn (left elbow arthroscopy), RHP Reese Olson (right shoulder surgery), SS Trey Sweeney (right shoulder strain), OF Parker Meadows (concussion, fractured left radius bone in arm), INF/OF Javier Báez (right ankle sprain), OF Wenceel Perez (left orbital fracture)