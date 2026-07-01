Why Tarik Skubal’s Time with Tigers is Reaching Turning Point

Earlier Tuesday, the Detroit Tigers released video of pitcher Tarik Skubal showing off his bobbleheads, which will be given out during the next homestand.

He’ll have back-to-back bobblehead nights, in honor of his back-to-back Cy Young awards. It’s fitting given that only a few players have accomplished the feat. It’s rare that any players get two bobblehead nights in a season, much less back-to-back nights.

The thing is, one must wonder if the clock has started on Skubal’s final days as a Tiger. He’s about to have a conversation that could add some color to his trade status.

Tarik Skubal and A.J. Hinch Are About to Talk

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Tuesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News (subscription required) reported that Hinch is going to have Skubal take his next two starts in the rotation and then, after that, the two are going to talk. The topic?

The All-Star Game. Specifically, whether Skubal will pitch in it if selected to play on July 14 in Philadelphia.

"Tarik and I will have a long conversation after his next couple of starts to see where he’s at and determine the right thing to do for him and for us,” Hinch said.

Hinch might as well be talking about Skubal’s trade status. The All-Star Game is a few weeks before the Aug. 3 trade deadline. If the Tigers are still well out of the playoff race by the break, what good does it serve to allow Skubal to throw in the All-Star Game?

Detroit needs to protect its investment when it comes to trading him, if it comes to that. Skubal will be the most sought-after pitcher on the trade market, even if he missed five weeks due to arthroscopic surgery to remove a loose body in his left arm. He returned in record time, but he hasn’t helped boost the Tigers’ playoff hopes. And that’s what matters here. Skubal is a free agent after this season. If he can’t drive a playoff run, and the Tigers won’t pay him what he wants, then there is no point in keeping him.

Pitching him outside of the normal hum of a five-man rotation serves no purpose to Detroit and president of baseball operations Scott Harris. They need a healthy Skubal, not one that suffers a setback throwing one inning in the All-Star game.

There’s also the matter of whether Skubal makes it. Thanks to the injury he missed time and has only started 11 games. He is 4-4 with a 3.15 ERA with 75 strikeouts and eight walks in 65.2 innings. Skubal could make it in part after winning the Cy Young two straight years. MLB and internal voters may see that as enough.

Secretly, Detroit must be hoping they don’t have to make that decision with or for Skubal. Their trade deadline health may depend on it.