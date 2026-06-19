How to Watch Tigers Series Opener vs White Sox: TV Channel, Radio

After an impressive start to the month, the Detroit Tigers have halted any momentum with back-to-back series losses to the Cleveland Guardians and the Houston Astros. The Tigers had a promising start to the week with a 9-3 win, but the offense went quiet on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The series finale saw Detroit manage two runs on a pair of solo home runs from Kerry Carpenter and Kevin McGonigle. They've lost four of their last five games and have scored two runs or less in all of those losses.

The Tigers (30-44) are watching their season hang on by a thread. They begin a 10-game home stand on Friday with the Chicago White Sox (38-34). Here is a rundown of Friday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch White Sox vs Tigers

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal throws. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Where: Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

TV: Detroit SportsNet

Radio: WXYT 97.1 FM, LaZ WDTW 1310AM/107.9FM

Pitching Matchup

White Sox: Erick Fedde (2-5, 4.50 ERA) vs. Tigers: Tarik Skubal (3-3, 2.81 ERA)

Skubal will make his second start since undergoing surgery to remove loose bodies in his left elbow. He pitched 4.2 innings and allowed five hits, three earned runs, with four strikeouts. Skubal allowed a three-run homer to Daniel Schneemann.

The lefty has had another strong season, and he'll look to get his team on the right foot to begin this series. Skubal has an 8-2 record with a 3.72 ERA in 11 starts against the White Sox. He hasn't allowed a run in three of his last four starts.

Fedde has pitched in relief over his last two outings. Against the Los Angeles Dodgers, he entered the game in the fourth inning and threw 2.2 scoreless innings with four strikeouts. So far, it's yielded solid results, but the 33-year-old will draw the start against the Tigers. Fedde has a 4.35 career ERA against Detroit.

Tigers Injuries

Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres crosses home plate. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

TBD: RHP Troy Melton (back tightness)

10-Day Injured List: 2B Gleyber Torres (left oblique strain)

15-Day Injured List: RHP Jack Flaherty (left peroneal strain), RHP Burch Smith (right shoulder inflammation)

60-Day Injured List: RHP Justin Verlander (left hip inflammation), RHP Jackson Jobe (June 2025 Tommy John surgery), LHP Brant Hurter (lumbar spine inflammation), LHP Bailey Horn (left elbow arthroscopy), RHP Reese Olson (right shoulder surgery), SS Trey Sweeney (right shoulder strain), OF Parker Meadows (concussion, fractured left radius bone in arm), INF/OF Javier Báez (right ankle sprain)