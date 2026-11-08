How to Watch Tigers Star Prospect Zyhir Hope in AFL Fall Stars Game

The Arizona Fall League is entering the home stretch which means its Fall Stars Game time.

The Fall Stars Game is the AFL’s version of an All-Star Game and marks the near conclusion of the regular season. While most teams have one or two games remaining before the start of the postseason, this game is a chance to honor the best players in the league since it started in early October.

The Detroit Tigers have one prospect in Sunday’s game — outfielder Zyhir Hope. Here is how to watch and more about Hope.

Fall Stars Game

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Zyhir Hope. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When: Sunday

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: MLB Network and MLB.com (streaming)

Teams: American League vs. National League. Rosters were set by MLB earlier this week.

About Zyhir Hope

Zyhir Hope (@Tigers) swats his first homer in Fall League action!



MLB's No. 26 prospect is 6-for-12 over his past four AFL games: pic.twitter.com/FDYiUifn5M — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 12, 2026

Zyhir Hope is a 21-year-old left-handed hitting outfielder who joined the Tigers in August as part of the return in the Tarik Skubal trade at the deadline. Detroit also acquired pitchers River Ryan and Brady Smith for the two-time AL Cy Young winner, who helped the Los Angeles Dodgers reach the NL Championship Series but fell short of a third straight World Series title. Skubal is now a free agent.

Hope finished this season at Double-A Erie and combined with his time in the Dodgers system slashed .287/.367/.513 with 29 home runs and 111 RBI. He’s listed as a center fielder, but with that kind of power he could assume a role as a corner outfielder in the Major Leagues.

When Detroit assigned him to the AFL, it hoped the young star would accelerate his development. Going into Sunday’s Fall Stars Game he is slashing .241/.405/.293 with one home run and 11 RBI. But he’s proven a choosy hitter, with 14 walks and 18 strikeouts. He also has eight runs scored. In the AFL roster he’s listed as a left fielder.

Hope began his pro career in the Chicago Cubs organization, who made him an 11th round pick in the 2023 MLB draft out of Colonial Forge High School in Stafford, Va. In early 2024, the Cubs traded him and pitcher Jackson Ferris to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for infielder Michael Busch and pitcher Yency Almonte.

With a full season of Double-A at-bats under his belt, there is a good chance that Hope will start the 2027 season with the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens. That would position him for a potential Major League promotion in 2028.