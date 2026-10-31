Injured Tigers Player Could Provide Major Boost Upon Return in 2027

The Detroit Tigers' 2026 season was filled with injured players. Whether they played at the minor or major league level, the Tigers organization was one of the most unlucky with the injury bug this season, and it started well before the season officially began.

Fans will remember that Detroit signed Framber Valdez to a three-year, $115 million deal in free agency, but it came after arbitration disputes with Tarik Skubal and injury news to one of the projected starters for the 2026 rotation: Reese Olson.

Olson was shut down for the entire season due to undergoing right shoulder labral repair surgery on Feb. 2, with an MLB ETA of 2027. Thankfully for the Tigers, Olson is completing his return-to-play throwing progression and is on track to return to the mound next season (assuming the current Collective Bargaining Agreement expiring doesn't lead to a lockout)

Why This Rotation Missed Olson in 2026

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Reese Olson (45) throws a pitch. Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Acquired from the new World Series champions, the Milwaukee Brewers, in exchange for left-handed pitcher Daniel Norris, Olson has silently become one of the best pieces in the middle-to-back end of the rotation.

Since debuting in 2023, Olson hasn't had an ERA higher than 4.00 and has gotten better each season, posting a 3.99 ERA in 2023, a 3.53 ERA in 2024, and a 3.15 ERA in 2025. The only downside with Olson is that he hasn't pitched a full season in any of those three seasons.

Now that his shoulder is repaired, this offseason will prove big for Olson and his role with the Tigers in 2027. The current starting rotation is projected to be Framber Valdez, Troy Melton, River Ryan, Jackson Jobe, and either Olson or Keider Montero.

Even if Olson begins the season out of the bullpen, he would be a strong addition given how poorly the unit performed this season. Not to mention, when Detroit struggled in May, Olson could have been a saving grace, typically giving the Tigers chances to win in his starts. In 53 games as a starter in his career, Olson has 18 quality starts, holds an 8.5 K/9, and holds opponents to a .228 batting average.

Olson provides stability to a rotation that can be unstable at times. He won't be the ace or even the second-hand man, but he's one of the best third- or fourth-starter options in MLB if he's healthy. Not to mention, he doesn't walk many batters, improving his WHIP to 1.17 in his career.

Even if Olson can't make starts every five days, assuming A.J. Hinch wants to ease him back into major league competition, he's an internal option Detroit can turn to. If fans know one thing about President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris, it's that he loves the players currently within the organization.