Why a Former Cy Young Winner Makes Sense for the Detroit Tigers This Offseason

The offseason has officially begun with the Milwaukee Brewers becoming World Series champions for the first time. Now, the Detroit Tigers and every other team in Major League Baseball are open for business, with professional free agency looming around the corner.

The Tigers' front office has a plan to build around the players currently in the organization, but President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris revealed the franchise would participate in the open free-agent market.

Needing to make decisions on both Drew Anderson and Kenley Jansen's pending club options before hitting the free agent market, Detroit should have interest in one veteran starting pitcher who helps round out a youthfully led starting rotation projected for 2027.

Former American League Cy Young Award winner and former Tigers division rival Shane Bieber is back on the free-agent market after spending his last two seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays. Bieber pitched in 18 games for Toronto, battling injury in both seasons.

After posting a 4.37 ERA in 11 starts with the Blue Jays, spanning 55 innings with 44 strikeouts, Bieber is a player with an impressive resume who may not get the attention he deserves this offseason. For the Tigers, adding starting pitching wouldn't hurt, and here's how the roster would look with a potential Bieber addition.

How Bieber Could Fit Into Detroit's Roster

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Shane Bieber (57) throws a pitch. Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going into the offseason, the Tigers' 2027 starting rotation will likely feature Framber Valdez, Troy Melton, River Ryan, Jackson Jobe and a returning Reese Olson, with Drew Anderson (should his club option be exercised) and Keider Montero also options at A.J. Hinch's disposal.

If the front office doesn't want to go off their developing talent plan, Anderson and Montero could be placed in the bullpen to improve the area, given how poorly the bullpen performed in 2026. A Bieber addition only helps the depth in the starting pitching room.

Anderson performed well to end the season as a starter, but did come out of the bullpen in 38 games in 2026. Montero has also gone on record saying he'll do whatever he can to help the team win, in whatever role they ask of him.

According to Spotrac.com, Bieber's market value this offseason is projected for a one-year deal worth $13.1 million. Given Bieber's status as a former Cy Young Award winner, among other accolades, this projection should widen the Tigers' eyes, as it looks like a chance to take, similar to signing Jack Flaherty in 2024.

Not to mention, in nine career starts at Comerica Park (now named Fifth Third Park), Bieber holds a 2.14 ERA in 63 innings with 82 strikeouts. Also, Bieber is a former Cleveland Guardian and former AL Central competitor; bringing him back to his division stomping grounds could pay off for Detroit, especially to dethrone the Guardians atop the division.

In his career, Bieber holds a 3.31 ERA in 154 games, spanning 939 innings and surpassing 1,000 strikeouts (1,039). He's a former Gold Glove winner, won the 2020 ERA title with a 1.63 ERA, was the 2020 Triple Crown winner, and was named the 2019 All-Star Game MVP.

But before the Tigers make any signings, they need to take care of their 40-man roster, which currently has more than 40 players. Detroit needs to cut players before they sign any. Potential non-tender candidates are Jace Jung, Matt Vierling, and Beau Brieske, as Josue Briceño and Max Anderson will likely be added to the 40-man roster to avoid the Rule 5 Draft.

So if all goes well for the Tigers in their roster decisions, and if Bieber is sitting on the free agent market, pouncing on that one-year deal for a former Cy Young Award winner who ended the year with a 2.59 ERA in four starts spanning 24.1 innings and collecting 22 strikeouts, it would be an investment that could pay off big for the Motor City.