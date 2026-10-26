Tigers Have a Forgotten Rotation Option Who Could Change Their Offseason

When the 2026 campaign started, the Detroit Tigers had a dream team for their starting rotation. Tarik Skubal, Framber Valdez, Jack Flaherty and Justin Verlander were the headliners. Everyone expected that this team was going to go far.

That’s not the reality of what happened. It wasn’t long before things started changing. Verlander made one start before landing on the injured list, where he stayed until the last game of the year. Skubal was traded at the deadline. Flaherty spent nearly two months on the injured list.

What was supposed to be a dream turned into a nightmare no one saw coming.

The silver lining was that the Tigers got to take a hard look at some of the youth that could shape the future of the organization on the mound.

Jackson Jobe returned from Tommy John surgery. River Ryan made his Detroit debut, but only got two starts. Drew Anderson and Keider Montero contributed to fill the holes in the rotation.

There is one name in the organization that hasn’t gotten as much attention, but could truly be a solid contributor starting in 2027.

Reese Olson.

Olson was out for the entirety of the 2026 season after he underwent surgery to repair the labrum in his right shoulder in February.

Before he was forced to be on the sidelines and recover, Olson had started to establish himself as a Major League starter. It is understandable why his name has been passed over lately, but he is certainly worth giving an opportunity when spring training comes around (assuming that the labor negotiations don’t hinder the beginning of the season).

Reese Olson Was Producing Before Injury

Detroit Tigers pitcher Reese Olson Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With all of the changes and struggles Detroit had on the pitching side in 2026, it is easy to forget about Olson’s production.

He worked three Major League seasons, starting in 2023 and going through 2025. During that time, he posted a 3.15 ERA with 65 strikeouts over 68 2/3 innings.

Just 13 games into the 2025 season, disaster struck for the 27-year-old right-hander. Ultimately, it would end his season and take him out for all of 2026 as well.

According to the MLB.com injury report, Olson had progressed to a throwing program and Detroit expected that he would compete for a rotation spot during spring training.

More Flexibility in 2027 for Tigers

Detroit Tigers pitcher Reese Olson | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The positives for including Olson in the rotation discussion are pretty significant. He has already proven he can produce at the Major League level.

What may be even more enticing to the team is the cost. Olson is an inexpensive option when you compare to seeking another veteran through free agency or trades.

Now, certainly there are questions surrounding Olson and his return. Detroit should not be building a rotation around believing in his return, but they certainly should keep that option open.

Olson is going to have to prove that he can handle the workload. He hasn’t pitched from the big league mound since 2025 and he’s never logged more than 112 1/3 innings.

If Olson could return to his original form and become a dependable starter, the Tigers could divert some of their resources to other areas of need.

While Detroit has to make the best decisions it can with the information they currently have, Olson deserves to be a part of the conversation moving into 2027.