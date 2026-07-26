Javier Baez Getting Closer to Returning to Tigers Lineup

The Detroit Tigers seem like they are going to get shortstop Javier Baez back from his ankle injury real soon as he has been rehabbing in Triple-A Toledo. He played for Toledo most recently on Saturday and finished the game 3-4 with three doubles, one RBI and one run scored.

That is not bad for his first rehab game in Triple-A in quite some time. Baez ended up being removed from the game in the seventh inning as it was quite a performance from the veteran.

The Tigers are getting close to full health in their starting lineup as they got Gleyber Torres back from injury not long ago and Baez should be back sooner rather than later. But knowing that Baez has been out for a few months now, the Tigers can choose to play it safe.

The Tigers can choose to keep Baez down in Triple-A and make sure he gets as many at-bats and plate appearances as possible until he is 100 percent ready to return. And once Baez returns to the Tigers lineup, it will be a huge boost to an offense that could use even more firepower for manager AJ Hinch and crew.

Baez's Return Could Offset Kerry Carpenter's struggles

Detroit Tigers right fielder Kerry Carpenter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whenever Baez returns to the starting lineup for the Tigers, it will definitely help knowing that Kerry Carpenter has been struggling of late. Carpenter is slugging .170/.120/.170 in the month of July.

Those kinds of numbers are not going to get the job done and certainly are not helping the Tigers postseason chances as they are chasing a division title. And being able to add Baez back to the lineup real soon especially with how well he hit in Triple-A on Saturday should be a welcome boost.

When Tigers fans think of guys that can really help out offensively on a daily basis, Carpenter usually comes to mind as he also had big moments in last year's postseason. But with his struggles, there is a chance that Baez can certainly help replace the production that Carpenter is not putting up.

Before Baez's injury, he was slugging .256/.280/.397 which was good for an OPS of .678. Those were not great numbers before the injury. But if Baez can seriously figure it out when he gets back in the Tigers lineup and provide offense on a daily basis, the Tigers postseason chances would drastically increase.