Tigers Activate Kerry Carpenter from Injured List Before White Sox Finale

The Detroit Tigers will get a boost to their lineup on Sunday after they activated Kerry Carpenter from the 10-day injured list on Sunday.

The Tigers were preparing to face the Chicago White Sox in the finale of their three-game series in Chicago. To make room for Carpenter, Detroit optioned infielder Gage Workman back to Triple-A Toledo.

Carpenter was in the batting order as the designated hitter and batting fourth in the order against the White Sox. Detroit entered action on Sunday trying to claw its way back into the AL Central race.

Kerry Carpenter’s 2026 Season

Carpenter was played on the injured list on May 10 after he suffered a left AC joint sprain. He played two rehab games at Toledo before he was activated.

Before the injury he was slashing .216/.299/.451 with six home runs and 17 RBI in 37 games. He’s played more than 100 games in a season twice, the latest in 2025 when he played a career-high 130 games.

Sunday’s lineup will feature Colt Keith batting leadoff and playing third base, followed by rookie shortstop Kevin McGonigle in the No. 2 spot. First baseman Spencer Torkelson will bat in front of Carpenter, followed by left fielder Riley Greene.

Center fielder Matt Vierling will bat sixth, followed by right fielder Wenceel Perez, second baseman Zach McKinstry and catcher Jake Rogers. Right-hander Keider Montero will be on the mound as the starting pitcher.

The Tigers still have a number of players on the injured list, including infielder Gleyber Torres, who has a mid left oblique strain and is not expected back until mid-June. Infielder Javier Baez is set to see a specialist about his right ankle sprain, which has been slow to respond after a month on the injured list.

Detroit is a mess on the pitching side, as starting pitchers Tarik Skubal (loose body in left elbow), Casey Mize, right groin tightness and Justin Verlander (left hip inflammation) are all on the 15-day injured list. They were recently joined by struggling closer Kenley Jansen (right groin tightness).

After Sunday’s game, the Tigers move on to Tampa for a three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays that starts on Monday. Then, after an off-day on Thursday, Detroit returns home to face the AL West leading Seattle Mariners in a three-game series, followed by an off day on Monday before a three-game series at home against the Minnesota Twins.