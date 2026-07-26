The Tigers' Biggest Trade Deadline Concern Is Showing Up in Close Games

Every close loss adds more pressure on the Detroit Tigers. Saturday’s 3-2 defeat against the Kansas City Royals was another sign of a trend that has defined their last month.

Detroit dropped to 50-55 on the season and owns a 12-18 record in games decided by one run. Still, the AL Central race remains open. The White Sox lead the division at 54-49, and the Tigers remain only five games out of first place with just over a week remaining before the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

The gap is still manageable. What is shrinking is Detroit’s margin for continuing to let winnable games slip away when the score remains close into the late innings.

Beyond the injuries that have affected the rotation and the bullpen’s inconsistent stretches, the offense has shown a recurring issue when games reach their most important moments. That trend has appeared repeatedly in the contests that ultimately shape a season.

The Opportunities Are There, But the Big Hits Are Not

Detroit Tigers center fielder Matt Vierling (8). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The numbers in high-leverage situations help explain why Detroit has not turned a stronger overall performance into more victories.

The Tigers own just an 81 wRC+ in high-leverage situations, the fifth-lowest mark in Major League Baseball. In those plate appearances, they are hitting .215 with a .312 on-base percentage, a .327 slugging percentage and a .639 OPS.

The offense continues to put runners on base and create chances, but too often those opportunities end without the hit that changes the game.

That contrast also helps explain one of the biggest contradictions surrounding this team. Detroit has a positive run differential of +29, while its expected record sits at 56-49, six wins better than its actual 50-55 mark. In other words, the Tigers’ overall performance resembles that of a contender more than a team sitting below .500.

The difference has been found in the details that usually decide the closest games.

The Offensive Core Has Not Delivered in the Biggest Moments

Detroit Tigers right fielder Kerry Carpenter (30). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The issue does not point to one hitter. Several players expected to lead the lineup have seen their production decline when the team needs them most.

Gleyber Torres owns a 5 wRC+ in high-leverage situations. Colt Keith has a 25 mark, Matt Vierling sits at 20, Riley Greene at 67 and Spencer Torkelson at 72 — numbers well below what Detroit expected from a large portion of its offensive core.

Kerry Carpenter has been the biggest exception. His 224 wRC+ in those situations reflects the impact he has provided when given important opportunities. Kevin McGonigle and Hao-Yu Lee have also produced at an impressive level, although both have done so in much smaller samples.

That imbalance helps explain why the offense has relied on a limited number of hitters to deliver when the margin for error disappears.

With the trade deadline approaching, Detroit’s front office still has time to add help and strengthen a roster that remains alive in a division without a clear favorite. However, the 12-18 record in one-run games also leaves another important takeaway: no acquisition will have the same impact if the team’s top hitters continue failing to capitalize on the opportunities that decide games.

The Tigers are still close enough to compete for the AL Central. The challenge now is turning those opportunities into runs before the calendar transforms a difficult stretch into a deficit too large to overcome.