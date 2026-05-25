Maximum Power: Two Tigers Prospects Are Heating Up in Triple-A

The Detroit Tigers earned themselves a strong win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday night, ending their eight-game losing streak before heading back home to Comerica Park to take on the Los Angeles Angels.

That wasn't the only encouraging sign for the Tigers organization on Sunday, as their Triple-A affiliate, the Toledo Mud Hens, has been playing some sound baseball. Earning an 8-4 victory over the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates), two players stood out specifically.

Two Top Prospects Heating Up

The hat and glove of a Detroit Tigers player. | Raj Mehta-Imagn Images

Former third overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, Max Clark, has been the Tigers' most talked-about prospect whose name isn't Kevin McGonigle. While McGonigle made the opening day roster out of spring training camp, Clark has played in Triple-A all season long to this point.

Clark's name has come up several times when it comes to which prospect should be getting a call-up to the big leagues, but he's still proving himself at the minor league level. On Sunday, Clark made sure he was a factor in leading the Mud Hens to a victory.

Hitting a home run and a double, driving in two RBIs in four at-bats, Clark put Toledo on his back, helping them earn their 25th win of the season. Now hitting .272 at the plate with two home runs and 20 RBIs with 11 stolen bases, if Clark keeps this up, Detroit could be seeing his name on the back of the old English D in no time.

Sticking with players named Max, Max Anderson has continued to tear the cover off the baseball since returning from injury. At 24-years old, Anderson has a path to the Major Leagues should the Tigers need a spark in the infield.

On Sunday, Anderson joined Clark in hitting a double, driving in an RBI, walking once, and adding a base hit to his name. The Mud Hens' X account (formerly Twitter) showcased how the two Max's just created their own new phrase: a baseball double-double.

Is a double-double in baseball a thing?? bc if not, the Max's just invented it pic.twitter.com/deQz7iJa6y — Toledo Mud Hens (@MudHens) May 24, 2026

Anderson now holds a .333 AVG at the plate with four home runs and 17 RBIs to his name. Anderson didn't make the opening day roster for Detroit, but his bat has been hard to forget about, as many fans are eagerly waiting for him to get a call to make his MLB debut sometime this season.

Both being 2023 MLB Draft picks prove that the Tigers know what they're looking for to help the future of the franchise, and for what's been the product at the MLB level as of late, it wouldn't hurt to shake things up roster-wise with one or both of these two top prospects.