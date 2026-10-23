Need for Power and Stability Could Become More Urgent for the Tigers This Offseason

It depends on how you look for them. If you stick to just a few collective results, it is easy to find a couple of interesting numbers, such as the Detroit Tigers’ left-handed hitters having the fourth-best on-base percentage in all of Major League Baseball against left-handed pitchers, hitting .336 in 2026, a result driven more by plate discipline and the ability to extend at-bats by drawing walks.

In walk rate, they led the American League at 10.5%, a complement that helped Detroit finish in sixth place in wRC+ at 103, making them precisely the last team above the league average.

That said, if we don't conduct a slightly deeper analysis, we would be left defining a concept that is not entirely legitimate. So, if you have followed the Tigers for some time, especially over the last two or three campaigns, you do not need to have watched all the games to notice the point. It isn't much a matter of real collective potential as the fact that some of the numbers posted by left-handed hitters appear so consistent against left-handed pitchers.

Detroit had the 16th-highest number of plate appearances in lefty-on-lefty matchups during the 2026 regular season. Those 611 plate appearances were divided among nine hitters, which gives an average of 68 PA, but only four hitters exceeded 67 PA. The remaining five did not surpass 27 PA.

Of that small group of hitters, only three carried the real weight of the impact, posting an on-base percentage of at least .324. Max Clark (.453), Riley Greene (.364), and Kevin McGonigle (.324) formed what we could call the “reliable” core of left-handed hitters against left-handed pitchers. The rest of the hitters, Kerry Carpenter, Zach McKinstry, Colt Keith, and Parker Meadows, combined for a -87 wRC+ average in 139 plate appearances.

Each of them usually received playing time against right-handed pitchers and, as you already know, had little presence in the starting lineup against lefties because of the significant drop in their performance.

Why Do the Tigers Need a Power-Hitting Right-Handed Bat?

Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler (13). Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maybe a different piece of news will surprise me, but I have a feeling we saw Gleyber Torres’ final days as a Tiger when the 2026 season ended. Torres, along with Dillon Dingler, Spencer Torkelson, Javier Baez, and Hao-Yu Lee, were part of the core of right-handed hitters who tried to add power to Detroit’s lineup, not to forget Eduardo Valencia and Matt Vierling. Alongside them, the combination of the established lefties Kevin McGonigle and Riley Greene, followed by Clark’s arrival, worked as the team’s best offensive version.

The Tigers also used Jahmai Jones as a pinch hitter or designated hitter against left-handed pitchers; his inconsistencies led to him eventually being left off the roster; then he looked much better in the second half of the season after joining the Red Sox. Valencia (185 wRC+) and Torres (127) were the leading hitters against left-handed pitchers, but it is striking how Detroit’s main power hitters were unable to produce enough. Dingler saw his slugging percentage fall to just .329 with a high 27.4 K%, while Torkelson posted only a .370 slugging percentage with a 30.7 K%.

These discouraging results, a departure for Torres, would add much more uncertainty to the lineup, so Detroit will need to draw up a good plan to address it. One of the best options on the free-agent market could be Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki, who has just had the most complete season of his career, with 26 home runs, 86 RBIs, a 134 wRC+, and a 4.6 fWAR, the highest since he debuted in 2022.

Seiya Suzuki hitter 2026 - savant-comparison-tool | Baseball Savant.

He also finished in the 88th percentile in Batting, the 89th in Chase%, and the 93rd in BB%, showing his contact ability and the great plate discipline that defines him as an elite hitter. But what makes Suzuki’s year more complete is that he contributed much more on defense. He finished the season in the 85th percentile in Fielding — appearing above the 32nd percentile for the first time — considerably improving his range and his ability to make better throws to the bases.

For a lineup that needs right-handed power and to find a right fielder who can also be consistent defensively, Suzuki is the perfect candidate and, to eliminate some concerns, he also fits much better because of his high productivity against left-handed pitchers, as he led the team in 2026 with eight home runs and a .309/.429/.537 slash line with a 165 wRC+.