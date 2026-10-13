Blue Jays’ Outfield Needs Could Shape Their Biggest Free Agency Decisions

It is not difficult to choose a path in free agency for the Toronto Blue Jays, given the visible needs on their roster. Now the question is what the front office’s plan will be. Toronto needs to be aggressive again and, if they have the opportunity, the best-case scenario would be to address their needs before the imminent lockout.

The final result of the 2026 season made things clear. The Blue Jays need to address their outfield problems and, as I wrote before, it would be a good opportunity to look for a second baseman capable of adding more offensive value. But focusing on the outfield, the team’s priority should be to invest in players who can provide an elite level both offensively and defensively.

Even with the returns of Anthony Santander and Addison Barger, there's still room to strengthen the roster. Assuming Santander is the next designated hitter, the position George Springer occupied most of the time, Barger would probably return to right field, which would leave open the possibility of strengthening center field and left field.

I have doubts about Barger because of his major limitations against left-handed pitchers, a problem he has not been able to solve in his career, in addition to his poor defensive value, with an –8 OAA since he debuted in 2024. But if Toronto has him in its plans as the starting right fielder and he can become consistent at the plate again, the sacrifice would be worth it.

Will Randy Arozarena be the only solution, or would it also make sense to acquire Seiya Suzuki?

Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki (27). Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A starting lineup with Arozarena beginning in left field and Suzuki in right field would be ideal for the Jays, but we are talking about two of the three free agents with the highest fWAR over the last two seasons. Arozarena leads the ranking with 8.4, while Suzuki ranks third with 7.2.

Maybe it sounds too skeptical, but I don't think Toronto will invest in bringing both of them in, especially with other priorities they should work on to improve the pitching staff. Then, there is another point we cannot forget: who would take care of center field? Brett Bateman gave the Jays an interesting answer for a short time, but it remains to be seen whether his contact ability, speed, and defense can keep up at that level consistently over a full season.

For that reason, Arozarena and Suzuki will not solve the Blue Jays’ most pressing outfield problem, so they will end up looking for a center fielder in free agency.

Looking at it this way, there are several options worth exploring that could be affordable, so it is worth asking whether it would be better to decline the club option to renew Myles Straw’s contract. Trent Grisham is rated the best center fielder in fWAR (3.8) over the last two seasons, but we already know how his level of play fell across the board in 2026.

Lane Thomas (0.2), Tyrone Taylor (2.2), Luis Robert Jr. (1.8), TJ Friedl (2.4), and Cedric Mullins (2.4) should also reach free agency and do not seem like options to dismiss, considering that the Jays will be aggressive in pursuing Arozarena, Suzuki, or perhaps Ian Happ, who could also be available.

And, in the hypothetical case that the Jays cannot get an offer done to acquire Arozarena or Suzuki, Taylor Ward (4.1), Adolis Garcia (0.8), and JJ Bleday (0.9) could also be attainable options.