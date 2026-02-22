3 Key Takeaways From Tigers’ Comeback Battle With Baltimore

The Detroit Tigers went to battle against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday in their spring training home opener. After dropping their spring training opener to the New York Yankees 20-3, Detroit looked to have a more competitive approach when taking on the Orioles.

The Tigers sent out veteran Jack Flaherty to get the day started. One thing that hurt Flaherty last season in his return to Detroit was the home run ball, which plagued him again in the first inning. But at the end of the day, the Tigers came back to tie the game at 4-4, which eventually ended up being the final linescore.

Here are three positive takeaways from the Tigers second spring training game.

1. Austin Slater is Ready to Compete for Bench Role

Detroit Tigers outfielder Austin Slater (15) poses for a photo during media day. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Tigers signed veteran outfielder Austin Slater right before spring training got underway, as they were on the hunt to add another right-handed bat. Slater has MLB experience and has shown success, but his 2025 campaign didn't get Tigers fans excited when the announcement was made.

Detroit has a surplus of outfielders in the organization fighting for a roster spot for opening day, and Slater is right in the mix. His day at the plate looked promising, smashing a home run in the third inning, his second at-bat, to get the Tigers to a 3-3 tie.

Rookies are typically the focus at spring training, but if Slater continues to have a spring like this, he might force the front office's hand.

2. The Max's Came Up Clutch

Detroit Tigers outfielder Max Clark sends a fly ball to the outfield. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Two top prospects for the Tigers are outfielder Max Clark and infielder Max Anderson, both of whom had strong days at the plate in clutch moments.

Anderson, making a bid to be considered the Andy Ibanez replacement for the Tigers, stepped up to the plate in the second inning with the bases loaded and down by three. He took the first pitch he saw and got a base hit up the middle, scoring both Spencer Torkelson and Wenceel Perez, knocking in two RBI's.

Detroit Tigers infielder Max Anderson bats at practices during spring training. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clark, the second top prospect for the Detroit franchise behind Kevin McGonigle, saw a clutch moment at the plate as well. In the ninth inning, down by one, Clark got a base hit to left to tie the game at four apiece. Want proof? Check it out below.

3. Reliable Bullpen Work

Detroit Tigers pitcher Bryan Sammons practices during spring training | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After a game giving up 20 runs, the bullpen needed to remind everyone watching that the Tigers don't have bad bullpen depth. This showed against the Orioles when they held them scoreless from the fourth inning on, allowing the comeback late to happen in the first place.

Bryan Sammons had two innings of work, allowing two hits, striking out two, and walking one. Dylan Smith and Tyler Mattison got one inning of work each in the eighth and ninth, and they both struck out two batters for their efforts.

Pitching depth is critical to success in the MLB, and those three players could all be names to reach the Major League level at some point during the 2026 campaign.