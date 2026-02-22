Tigers Start 2 Rookies and a New Veteran in Spring Training Home Opener

The Detroit Tigers head back to Lakeland to take on the Baltimore Orioles in their spring training home opener, with the first pitch scheduled for 1:05 PM EST. The Tigers dropped their spring training opener to the New York Yankees on Saturday, losing by the final score of 20-3.

Going into the game against the Orioles, Detroit sends out a few more familiar faces to fill out the starting lineup. Right-handed pitcher Jack Flaherty gets the nod for the first inning, looking to make a step in the right direction after a setback season in his return to the franchise.

Three players are starting the game for the Tigers that fans should pay attention to. Two of them are rookies trying to secure their spots on the MLB roster for opening day, while the other is a veteran who signed with Detroit just before spring training began.

1. 3B Hao-Yu Lee

Detroit Tigers infielder Hao-Yu Lee practices during spring training | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hao-Yu Lee has been a prospect the Tigers have had high hopes for since acquiring him from the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023 for then All-Star Michael Lorenzen. As Detroit looks to find options to replace Andy Ibanez and his role with the team over the last few seasons, Lee is looking to fill those needs.

Lee made his spring debut against the Yankees on Saturday, joining the game as a replacement player. He had two at-bats and recorded one hit, coming off legging out an infield single. He has some speed, and it's best to display it now to stand out to the coaching staff.

The Tigers will have Lee start at third base today and he will bat seventh in the lineup.

2. 2B Max Anderson

Detroit Tigers infielder Max Anderson practices during spring training. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The other rookie getting the starting nod against Baltimore is Max Anderson, a player who has also been listed as a potential in-house replacement for Ibanez at the Major League level.

The former second-round pick played a majority of his 2025 season at the Double-A level, but made the jump to Triple-A for 32 games. His infield versatility will come in handy for Detroit, but he has to make a statement with the bat in his hands to give himself the extra push to make the opening day roster.

Anderson will fill in at second base to begin the game and will hit behind Lee in the eighth spot in the lineup.

3. LF Austin Slater

Detroit Tigers outfielder Austin Slater practices during spring training | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tigers outbid the Yankees this offseason and signed Austin Slater to a one-year contract. The veteran has been in the league since 2017, but just because he has the experience doesn't mean his spot on the Detroit roster is finalized.

Last season, he wasn't the best hitter at the plate, but he has shown in the past that he can be successful. Tigers President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris knew Slater during their time with the San Francisco Giants, ultimately making the most sense for his signing with Detroit.

Slater hits second in the lineup and will play left field, looking to have a spring impressive enough to earn a bench role for the Tigers.

First of the year in Lakeland! pic.twitter.com/3k5d6X23CC — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) February 22, 2026

