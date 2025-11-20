Tigers May Be Forced to Move On From Star Outfielder Amid Free Agency Rumors

The Detroit Tigers go into the offseason with the goal of figuring out how to take the next step at the top of their collective minds.

After wild roller coaster rides of regular seasons the last two years, Detroit's playoff runs ended at the same point in Game 5 of the ALDS and coming within a hair of their first ALCS in over a decade. Now, president of baseball operations Scott Harris hits the drawing board again to figure things out.

Clearly, the Tigers are among the better American League teams, but still missing a piece or two to really get to that next level. If they are going to find that piece this offseason, they may have to do some internal shuffling around as well.

One position that represents a need for upgrade is center field, and as Detroit has been linked over and over to guys like Cody Bellinger, it brings the status of Parker Meadows into question.

Tigers Could Look to Trade Away Parker Meadows this Offseason

Oct 4, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Detroit Tigers outfielder Parker Meadows (22) catches a fly ball hit by Seattle Mariners outfielder Dominic Canzone (8) in the fifth inning during game one of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

If Detroit is actually going to throw its hat in the ring for guys like Bellinger or even more under-the-radar outfielders, this would leave Meadows without a role. The emergence of Kevin McGonigle alongside an accepted qualifying offer from Gleyber Torres also complicates things, potentially pushing Javier Baez out to center if McGonigle is ready to start on Opening Day.

The simple fact of the matter is that the Tigers have options to fill the role that the 26-year-old brings, and while Meadows is as strong as anyone in baseball with his glove out there, the bat is just not up to par for a contending lineup.

Pretty much anyone put there is going to be a downgrade defensively, but Detroit should be willing to sacrifice a little bit of defense in exchange for making the lineup more dangerous and contact-driven.

Tigers Desperately Need Offensive Upgrade from Meadows

Detroit Tigers center fielder Parker Meadows (22) celebrates batting a single against Cleveland Guardians during the seventh inning of Game 3 of AL wild-card series at Progressive Field in Cleveland on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Meadows has been a huge part of Detroit's success over the last several seasons since he made his debut in 2023, and his second half of 2024 which aided the shocking run to the postseason will always be remembered.

An injury-filled 2025, in which he struggled mightily when he did get on the field, though, highlighted the fact that the Tigers just cannot afford such a weak spot in the lineup that Meadows brought.

After slashing .244/.310/.433 in 82 games in 2024 to account for a 2.2 bWAR in just half a season, that slash line plummeted to .215/.291/.330 over 58 games and in the postseason, it was even worse. In eight playoff games, Meadows slashed .138/.167/.138 and simply couldn't buy a hit.

Seeing him end up on another team would sting, but it would sting even more to get back to the playoffs next year, only to have Meadows fold again after declining the chance this offseason to put someone better in his spot.

The Tigers have a lot to figure out, but it would not be a surprise to see Meadows wind up wearing another uniform by the time Opening Day rolls around.

