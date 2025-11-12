Tigers Prospect Kevin McGonigle's Rise May Drastically Alter Free Agency Plans

The Detroit Tigers enter the offseason with one goal on their minds: figuring out how to get over the hump after playoff runs to Game 5 of the ALDS in each of the last two seasons ended there.

Detroit has proven beyond any shadow of a doubt to be one of the most exciting young teams in the American League, and with the way their farm system is set up, it doesn't look like the Tigers are going away anytime soon.

That same farm system has some true blue chip talent coming up the pipe, and nobody has exemplified this more so over the last calendar year than top prospect Kevin McGonigle. With more domination in the Arizona Fall League, McGonigle is doing more than just getting fans excited.

He might just be changing the entire front office strategy for this critical offseason.

Tigers Know Now They Cannot Block Spot for McGonigle

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

At the start of the 2025 season, even the most optimistic projections for McGonigle would have had him likely making a debut at the tail end of the 2027 season with an outside chance of making the team out of the gate in 2028.

Even though he played just 88 games across High-A and Double-A, a slash line of .305/.408/.583 with 19 home runs and 80 RBI drastically altered the perception of when he might be ready, and the fact that those numbers did not drop off after promotion only confirmed that.

If it wasn't obvious already just how advanced he was, he has put on a masterclass in the AFL, slashing an absurd .373/.494/.731 with five home runs and 19 RBI in just 18 games played.

Detroit was never going to block a spot for McGonigle for years to come this offseason, but now they might just have to have something open for him by the time Opening Day rolls around.

Tigers Do Not Need to Acquire Player at McGonigle's Position

Though McGonigle has played shortstop for most of his minor league career, most scouts project him at the next level at second base. While Gleyber Torres may end up accepting his qualifying offer, a one-year insurance plan is a much better solution than signing someone like Bo Bichette who may have to move over there.

The 21-year-old has certainly locked up his spring training spot with the big league club, and if he can perform the way he's looked capable of when he gets there, the bat is simply going to be too good to keep off the team no matter where they end up playing him.

Relying on a rookie to lock down a spot at critical offensive and defensive positions is not generally a strategy contending teams take, but McGonigle is the best prospect Detroit has seen in years.

Though it may be a risk to shape an entire offseason around an ahead of schedule prospect being ready to go, spending money long-term at a position that McGonigle is ripe to occupy as soon as the start of the season is an even more foolish risk.

McGonigle is coming, and if the Tigers want to be set up for years of success ahead, they will approach this winter with that fact in mind.

