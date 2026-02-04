Former Tigers Infielder Back on the Market Following Recent DFA

The Detroit Tigers haven't made a significant move when adding to the lineup this offseason after being eliminated in the American League Division Series in Game 5 for the second season in a row. Using their offseason to sign pitching, the Tigers have let a few hitters walk to make room.

One of the players not returning to Detroit this season is recent playoff hero, infielder Andy Ibáñez, who signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers after being non-tendered by Detroit. However, just when Tigers fans thought Ibanez was joining the dark side, the Dodgers had other plans in mind.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Ibáñez Reportedly Designated for Assignment

Detroit Tigers third base Andy Ibanez (77) hits an RBI single. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

As reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Ibáñez was designated for assignment by the Dodgers, forfeiting the $1.2 million contract agreed to earlier this offseason, to make room for outfielder Mike Siani, picked up on waivers.

Siani, a former fourth-round draft pick by the Cincinnati Reds back in 2018, now re-joins the Dodgers as Ibáñez looks to find a new job. Ibáñez turns 33 this season and could be nearing the end of his MLB career; however, that doesn't mean that he isn't a valuable player that a franchise shouldn't look into.

While it's unlikely that the Tigers bring back Ibáñez for the 2026 season due to the franchise's front office wanting to lean towards the younger players coming up through the system, Ibáñez could easily find himself back in the American League opposing Detroit.

Ibáñez will always be remembered by Detroit fans as being the hero in the AL Wild Card Series against the Houston Astros in 2024, the first playoff run for the Tigers since 2014. The former Tiger cleared the bases against Josh Hader, giving Detroit the lead and eventually the victory over the Astros, eliminating them from the playoffs.

ANDY IBÁÑEZ CLEARS THE BASES!



THE GRITTY TIGS!!! pic.twitter.com/D0eYmY8Mjj — MLB (@MLB) October 2, 2024

Ibáñez hit .239 last season in 176 at-bats with four home runs and driving in 21 RBIs, finishing the campaign with a 0.6 WAR.

He was mainly used at third base, and while the Tigers could use help for the depth at the position, getting Ibáñez back would be the Tigers running back the 2025 team, hoping for a different result.

In replacement of Ibáñez, Detroit is hopeful players like Max Anderson and Hao-Yu Lee will step up to the plate and hopefully earn a bench role for the 2026 campaign. Jace Jung is also an option they could rely on, all of whom are much younger than Ibáñez.

Don't miss out on any news or analysis. Take a moment and sign up for our free newsletter and get content delivered straight to your mailbox daily!

More Tigers News & Analysis