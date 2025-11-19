How Does Gleyber Torres Accepting Tigers Qualifying Offer Impact Top Prospect?

The Detroit Tigers got a significant piece of news on Tuesday when they found out star second baseman Gleyber Torres was accepting the qualifying offer and returning to the team on roughly a $22 million salary for 2026.

When Detroit extended the QO to Torres, it meant they were either going to get him back in the fold or receive draft pick compensation and have money to spend elsewhere, and they likely would have been fine with either result.

Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres celebrates batting a solo home run against Mariners during the 7th inning of Game 4 of ALDS at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Torres' decision though has a ripple effect beyond just the obvious though, and while the Tigers have their second baseman locked down for next season, they also have just blocked a spot for their top prospect.

The noise as of late with regards to Detroit's farm system has been the rapid ascension of Kevin McGonigle, and though it seemed previously impossible for him to crack the Opening Day roster, the way he's played as of late may leave them with no choice.

With Torres back in the fold though, it takes at least one position off the board for the best prospect this organization has seen in some time.

What is Tigers Plan Now for McGonigle's Debut?

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Despite the fact that McGonigle played just about every game in the minor leagues this past season at shortstop, most scouts project him to play second base at the next level. In his dominating performance in the Arizona Fall League, he has been repping at both second and third, seemingly in an effort to get him comfortable wherever he's needed.

Blocking second base -- a position Torres has been adamant in the past at remaining with -- for all of 2026 ensures that McGonigle will not be making his debut in any kind of meaningful way at the keystone barring an injury.

If he is going to contribute next year in a significant fashion, it seemingly would have to come on the left side of the infield whether it be in a platoon shortstop role or seizing third base as his own.

Barring something completely absurd in his first big league spring training which makes it impossible to keep him off the roster though, Torres returning ultimately makes it unlikely that McGonigle will be used by Detroit right out of the gate.

Tigers Have Reduced Pressure on McGonigle to Be Ready

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While the naysayers of Torres may look at him being back as blocking McGonigle, it also dramatically decreases the urgency on what is still ultimately just a 21-year-old kid who has yet to even take an at-bat in Triple-A.

Asking McGonigle to be the difference maker on offense in 2025 was always a tall order, and now there is much less of a need in the infield should he unsurprisingly need a little bit more development time.

Of course, he still could make such a statement in spring that Detroit is forced to award him the role of shortstop while likely placing Javier Baez back in center field and either Colt Keith or even an Alex Bregman at third.

If things play out that way, this would be the most ideal way for the Tigers to put their best lineup out there on Opening Day. With Torres coming back though, any temptation to rush McGonigle along and force him into a spot he may not be ready for is gone.

Fans in the Motor City may wind up having to wait a little bit longer to see their hopeful future face of the franchise, but ultimately, both he and the team should wind up better for it in the long run.

Recommended Articles