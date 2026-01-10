Mid-Winter Power Rankings Should Concern Entire Detroit Tigers Organization

The Detroit Tigers started 2025 as easily the best team in baseball, but that was a lifetime ago. They were the first to 30 wins, then 40, then 50, and then 60. But from that point on, their demise was one of historical proportions.

Somehow the Tigers willed themselves past the Cleveland Guardians in the wild card round and then stretched the ALDS to five games against the Seattle Mariners. But, once again, they were sent back home to Detroit to watch the playoffs from their couches.

With the best pitcher in baseball, a pair of Silver Sluggers, and a rising catcher, it feels like this is much more than just disappointing. Detroit finished the year ranked as the No.11 team in baseball, and now their mid-winter ranking is even worse: 12th.

It shouldn't come as a shock that the Tigers haven't made any progress on organizations like the Toronto Blue Jays or even the Boston Red Sox, as their offseason has been anything but impressive.

"...the most notable thing for the Tigers this offseason is what they haven't done: trade Tarik Skubal. The two-time reigning AL Cy Young winner remains with the Tigers for now, and the industry waits to see if anyone gives them the godfather offer it would take to land him.-- Jeff Passan"

What the Tigers Need Before Opening Day

The Tigers' hitting lineup is begging for another bat (maybe two). Even though Riley Greene and Zach McKinstry both took home Silver Slugger Awards in 2025, neither was good in the postseason as Greene batted .212, significantly better than McKinstry's .172. However, neither of those is good enough.

It seems likely that one of the best prospects in baseball (Kevin McGonigle) will be getting the nod at some point next season to make an impact at the plate, but Detroit needs a right-now option, and that is outfielder Cody Bellinger.

Bellinger would be a massive upgrade to their outfield as he is not only a world champion, but has also won a pair of Silver Slugger Awards as well as a Gold Glove, proving his worth both in the field and at the plate.

The BUS🚌 projection model is bullish on Cody Bellinger in 2026:



.262/.343/.488

30 HR

28 2B

89 RBI

10.73% BB%

20.32% K%

.355 wOBA



The BB and K rate are most definitely high, as his approach has changed during his career



If you could plug this bat into your lineup, would you? pic.twitter.com/ejZjmkraCi — Baseball Unstitched Podcast (@BaseUnstitched) January 8, 2026

This last season for the Yankees, Bellinger hit .272 while slugging .480. His production was undeniable as he posted a near 30+ home run and 100+ RBI season. He is going to cost a lot, but ultimately could be the difference-maker for the Tigers, giving them an edge and a real shot at the pennant.

