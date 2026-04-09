Tigers Center Fielder Parker Meadows Suffers Injury After Scary Collision

The Detroit Tigers suffered their fifth consecutive defeat, being swept in four games by the lowly Minnesota Twins and continuing what has been a disastrous start to the season.

Beyond the concern for the way the team is playing right now though, there is other concern about a scary looking injury Detroit suffered on Thursday afternoon. While chasing a fly ball, center fielder Parker Meadows collided with Riley Greene and had to be helped off the field.

Greene caught the ball and stayed in the game, while Meadows was bleeding and down for a while, and he is expected to remain in the hospital in Minnesota overnight for further evaluation.

Meadows Not Traveling with Tigers After Injury

Parker Meadows is carted off the field after a nasty collision in the outfield with Riley Greene pic.twitter.com/5DCBp95WK9 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 9, 2026

A.J. Hinch addressed media to give an update on Meadows after the game and revealed that he would be staying back for evaluation, but shared that he was worried about the status of the defensive specialist.

Beyond just the potential head injury, Meadows appeared to injure his left arm, with it being reported by The Athletic (subscription required) that his arm was in a sling as he was being taken from the stadium to the hospital.

It's unclear just how serious the injury actually is, but clearly there is concern from the team that it could be not minor and something which could hold out Meadows for a period of time from the Detroit lineup.

Where Tigers Could Turn if Meadows Injury is Serious

Detroit Tigers outfielder Parker Meadows | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Should Meadows -- who plays Gold Glove quality defense -- be out for any sort of extended period, Detroit will have some tough calls to make. Javier Baez could return to center and push Kevin McGonigle to shortstop with a combination of Matt Vierling and Zach McKinstry at third, but there are other names as well.

Wenceel Perez would figure to return from Triple-A after he was left off the roster as the most likely option. It should also be noted how well Max Clark is playing in Toledo as well, and though he probably needs more time, the thought must be in the Tigers mind.

Ultumately, this team is equipped to weather the storm of an outfield injury, however Meadows is obviously still a critical piece to this defensive alignment and any sort of absence is going to be felt by Detroit.

Fans will eagerly await an update on his status, and to find out how the Tigers will handle missed time.