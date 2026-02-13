Tarik Skubal Shares Exciting Reaction After Tigers Reunite with Justin Verlander

The Detroit Tigers' front office has given their fans a lot to be excited about over the last week. Earlier this month, the Tigers signed Framber Valdez to a three-year deal. The former Houston Astro was the most coveted arm available, and pairing Valdez with Tarik Skubal makes for one of the best 1-2 punches in baseball.

A few days later, Detroit agreed to a one-year deal with future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander. The 42-year-old makes his return to the Tigers and gives some extra rotational depth. The move becomes more important after the news that Reese Olson will miss the entire 2026 season.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

On paper, Detroit has assembled one of the best starting rotations in the league. Skubal is the unquestioned ace, but he shared his thoughts on the reunion with Verlander.

Skubal Sees Verlander's Return as a Chance to Learn

Verlander answers a question during his introductory press conference. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jason Beck of mlb.com outlined Skubal's initial thoughts after hearing the news.

"I mean, if you would've told me 10 years ago that I'm gonna be locker mates with Justin Verlander and we're gonna be in the same rotation, I would've called you crazy. So yeah, it's pretty cool. I mean, I'm getting goosebumps right now," Skubal said.

It's a fun response to hear from a guy who has already reached levels at age 29 that few pitchers will ever reach. He believes this will be a fantastic opportunity to learn from one of the all-time greats. Not to mention, Detroit's clubhouse will also feature one of the best closers in league history with Kenley Jansen. Both pitchers have plenty of experience and expertise to share.

Verlander's primary reason for returning to the Tigers is to win a World Series ring with his original team.

"The one thing I would like to accomplish in Detroit that I had a couple shots at that I really regret not achieving was a World Series title," Verlander said to reporters on Thursday, including Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press.

Can the Tigers Realistically Win a Title?

Detroit Tigers pitcher Framber Valdez practices during spring training. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At full strength, few teams can compete with Detroit's starting rotation. It gives them a major advantage should they return to the postseason. Backed by a strong bullpen highlighted by Jansen, Kyle Finnegan, and Will Vest, runs will be hard to come by for opposing teams.

The biggest question mark is the offense. Outside of bringing back Gleyber Torres on a qualifying offer, the only external bat they've signed is Austin Slater. The second-half offensive regression is worrisome, but the Tigers have plenty of capable hitters that can pick up the slack.

Detroit certainly has a roster that can compete for a championship. Is this finally the year they put it all together? Only time will tell.

Don't miss out on any news or analysis. Take a moment and sign up for our free newsletter and get content delivered straight to your mailbox daily!

Recommended Articles