Tigers Can Address Major Hole in Roster With Key Free Agents Still Available

2025 was a disappointing season for the Detroit Tigers. Yes, they made it to the playoffs after a historic second-half demise, and yes, they stretched the ALDS to five games against an elite Seattle Mariners' squad. However, once again, the ballclub was sent home.

With the best pitcher in the game right now (Tarik Skubal), a pair of Silver Slugger Award winners in 2025 (Riley Greene and Zach McKinstry), as well as a Gold Glove Award recipient with the man behind the plate (Dillon Dingler), this is unacceptable.

There is one glaring hole looking at their current roster going into opening day (which is rapidly approaching), and that is in their outfield. They are secure with a pair, as Riley Greene and Kerry Carpenter did about all one could ask for, but an elite defender and a veteran bat would do wonders for this team.

Ultimately, there are still two outfielders available on the free agency market: Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger. At the end of the day, Bellinger is the better fit for the Tigers, but either would immensely improve their revolving door that is in the outfield.

Other than Greene and Karpenter, nobody out in the field played in more than 101 games last season. There was this idea that Parker Meadows could step up and be what they needed in center, but that was anything but true as he batted .215 with an OPS barely over .620.

Bellinger and Tucker's Careers

Looking at the two elite bats, they come out fairly even as to what they can do at the plate, with Bellinger having the upper hand in 2025 as he had a nearly 30+ home run and 100+ RBI season while Tucker batted in 73 with 22 long balls for the Cubs.

While Tucker battled an injury with his hand last year, he still earned the second Silver Slugger of his career, but doesn't have quite the impact on defense that Bellinger has, as Tucker hasn't (and is unlikely to) win a Gold Glove.

The hardware that Bellinger has been honored with throughout his career is impressive, even with two injury-riddled seasons in Los Angeles in 2021 and 2022.

Day 5 of posting a Cody Bellinger hit until he signs with a team. pic.twitter.com/Ij0MIUi6r9 — Leo 🇩🇴 (@Leo_NYY) January 10, 2026

National League MVP: 2019

2019 National League Rookie of the Year: 2017

2017 World Series Champion: 2020 (with the Dodgers)

2020 (with the Dodgers) All-Star: 2017, 2019

2017, 2019 Silver Slugger Award: 2019, 2023 (Utility)

2019, 2023 (Utility) Gold Glove Award: 2019

2019 NLCS MVP: 2018

2018 All-MLB First Team: 2019

2019 NL Comeback Player of the Year: 2023

The free agency period is coming to a close with spring training a month away, and either of these bats would be a massive improvement to their hitting lineup. If the organization wants to avoid the same dreaded fate that happened in 2025 (and 2024), then they need to address the outfield.

