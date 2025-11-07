Tigers Forgotten Prospect Could Wind Up in Opening Day Infield Amid Insane Run
The Detroit Tigers are in the offseason officially after a bitter end to what was a special year in the Motor City that had an ugly final stretch and eventual playoff exit.
Detroit blew a historically large divisional lead and failed to claim the AL Central for the first time in over a decade despite a 15.5-game edge over the Cleveland Guardians before falling again in Game 5 of the ALDS.
One of the massive reasons they faltered was an offense that collapsed down the stretch, and all year long third base was a massive hole as well as a revolving door of names that did not produce. The way things are going right now, someone completely unexpected may wind up starting at third next year.
Even though the Tigers have been linked to Alex Bregman and just about every other free agent, it would be much more like this team to build from within. By the sounds of it, top-ten prospect Max Anderson is being groomed for the job.
Could Max Anderson Wind Up Seizing Opening Day Third Base Role?
Understandably, guys like Kevin McGonigle, Max Clark and Josue Briceño have commanded much of the attention from fans who pay attention to the farm system over the last year or so.
In that same period, though, current No. 9-ranked youngster Max Anderson has just kept getting better and put up huge numbers in 2025 both in Double-A and Triple-A. In the Arizona Fall League this past month though, he's reaching another level while learning a new position at third base.
Through 12 games in the desert, Anderson has performed so well that he's putting himself in a very real conversation for the Opening Day roster. With a .488/.650/.902 slash line, not to mention already four home runs and 11 RBI, the forgotten 2023 second-round pick has earned a chance at big league spring training.
While an opportunity is one thing, a position switch indicates that Detroit believes he could be an option for a position of need moving forward.
Anderson Has Chance to Make Tigers Impact Earier Than Expected
For as tremendous as McGonigle was offensively this year, Anderson had a wonderful year himself while playing a third of it at the Triple-A level.
In 122 games, Anderson slashed .296/.350/.478 with 19 home runs and 88 RBI and really just never looked out of place with a bat in his hands. Him being able to emerge and seize the third base position would change everything moving forward for Detroit.
McGonigle and Clark will both factor in at some point this year, but at either shortstop or second base for the former and center field for the latter. The hot corner remains a mystery and a position to where barring a major splash this winter, the Tigers don't have an answer.
While they could and should chase Bregman again, it seems Detroit is preparing for the reality where it's an open race once again headed into spring training. If that's the case, don't count Anderson out.