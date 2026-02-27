Tigers Get Tremendous Injury Update on Star Catcher Working His Way Back

The Detroit Tigers got a dose of positive news on Friday morning with the announcement of their lineup for the spring training matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Star catcher Dillon Dingler coming off his breakout 2025 season had to undergo an arthroscopic elbow procedure back in January and has not played yet this spring, however he is serving as the team's DH Friday.

While he is still a little ways away from getting back behind the dish, simply because he is still in his throwing rehab program, getting him on the field at all is an absolutely massive sign for a player who is so critical to the equation.

Dingler cleared up what his current timeline is for actually playing his position, and it sounds like it won't be a whole lot longer.

Dingler Will Return Behind Plate for Tigers Soon

Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It's still up in the air a little bit," Dingler said before the game on Friday via Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press on his actual timeline. "But I think sometime in the next week and a half..."It's progressing well. This is a good first step, so I look forward to getting out there."

By the sound of it, Dingler is not going to have any issue being ready for Opening Day, which is tremendous news for a Detroit lineup that is relying on both his bat and his Gold Glove. While he may not be recognized across baseball as a star catcher just yet, the 27-year-old is certainly well on his way.

After dipping his toe in the water as a rookie in 2024, Dingler seized the main job this year and ran with it on his way to an excellent year.

Dingler Was Phenomenal for Tigers in 2025

Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

In just 126 games, Dingler accounted for a bWAR of 3.1 after he slashed a very impressive .278/.327/.425 with 13 home runs and 57 RBI to give Detroit an answer to their everyday catcher question.

Playing elite defense behind the dish while also providing a more than serviceable bat does wonders for a team in terms of value, and it appears they have a gem in Dingler. While there is no need to rush him back on the field, his being ready for Opening Day will be absolutely critical to this team's success in 2026.

If he can indeed play some spring games behind the plate in the coming weeks, it's safe to say fans will be breathing a major sigh of relief.