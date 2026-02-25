Tigers Starting Pitcher Sidelined for Spring Training Due to Arm Soreness

The Detroit Tigers faced a brutal 8-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday during a spring training matchup. One day prior, they faced another loss, this time to the Minnesota Twins. Of course, it's only spring training, so these win-loss records don't count toward their season, but it could be cause for concern.

The Tigers have also received some frustrating news regarding their pitching staff, as it's reported that one of their right-handers will not be pitching in spring training games. According to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, Troy Melton is unavailable to pitch due as a result of general arm soreness.

Right-hander Troy Melton unavailable to pitch for #Tigers in spring training games due to general arm soreness



"We're playing it pretty conservative," A.J. Hinch said. https://t.co/uzvlBW0B7Z — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) February 25, 2026

What Melton's Absence Means for Detroit

Detroit Tigers pitcher Troy Melton | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Given that this is only spring training, and because this is more precautionary than anything, Melton sitting out shouldn't impact the ballclub too much. The Tigers' starting rotation is headlined by Tarik Skubal, Framber Valdez, Jack Flaherty, Casey Mize and Justin Verlander, so the concern isn't that their rotation is now flipped upside down—it's not.

But rather, the primary concern is whether his arm soreness means something more, and if it will impact his ability to pitch down the road. Once Opening Day arrives, the ballclub will need all hands on deck.

As further reported by Petzold, skipper A.J. Hinch stated, "We're playing it pretty conservative. We're not going to have him pitch through any kind of soreness."

During Melton's 2025 campaign, he went 3-2 and logged a 2.76 ERA and 36 strikeouts across seven homers through 16 games, four of which he started. Detroit picked Melton 117th overall in the fourth round of the 2022 MLB draft and made his professional debut in July 2025.

Although having him on the mound during spring training would be ideal, refraining from furthering his soreness is necessary if he wants to pitch through the regular season. This year, the Tigers are looking to return to the postseason and potentially enter the grueling race to the World Series.

With a starting rotation as imposing as theirs, expectations are held incredibly high for the franchise. But these expectations can only be met if each arm remains healthy and consistent, and that includes Melton.

Ideally, he will be able to rest and recover enough before Opening Day kicks off in March, but only time will tell. For now, he will not be taking the mound during spring training, but perhaps this is for the best.