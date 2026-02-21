3 Key Players to Watch in Tigers Spring Training Opener Against New York Yankees

The long wait is over; the Detroit Tigers play baseball for the first time in 2026 today. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 PM EST and will be against the New York Yankees, who already have one loss to their name.

The Tigers send out a lineup mixed with a few familiar faces and some new ones for fans to watch. Regardless of it being spring training and playing games that don't count toward the overall record, both new and experienced players must take this game as seriously as possible to gauge where they are heading toward the 2026 regular season.

That being said, when looking at the starting lineup for Detroit, which sends Keider Montero to the mound as the spring training opener, here are three players the Tigers fans should keep close tabs on.

1. SS Kevin McGonigle

Detroit Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle practices during spring training | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tigers' top prospect and the second overall prospect in Major League Baseball is slated to be the starting shortstop in today's spring training opener. There is a lot of hype and confidence around McGonigle within the organization and across the league, as he might be the next big thing for years to come.

Starting as the shortstop today and batting second, McGonigle will be a player to watch. Fans should pay attention to how he performs in the field, especially since his arm strength has hindered his impressive development so far. With the bat in his hands and fans at the stadium—and those watching at home—will be eagerly focused on his performance.

One big game today could be the first step toward getting McGonigle an opening day job on the Tigers' 2026 main roster.

2. 2B Gleyber Torres

Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres practices during spring training | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After a strong first season in Detroit, All-Star Gleyber Torres looks to live up to the contract he's set to make this season with the Tigers. Arguably the most professional hitter on the roster in any given situation, Torres must have eyes on him this spring, given how his 2025 ended.

Getting successful surgery in Oct 2025 to repair a sports hernia, Torres is back in action for the first time since the Tigers were eliminated by the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS. Turning double plays with McGonigle would be a glimpse into the future, should that happen. Keep an eye on him, and if he shows any rust with injury recovery.

3. LF Corey Julks

Detroit Tigers outfielder Corey Julks practices during spring training | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Newly signed to the organization, eyes should be on the left fielder for today's game, Corey Julks. The former eighth-round draft pick appeared in six games last season and is looking to get a fresh start in Detroit. However, depending on how his spring goes will dictate if he makes the roster.

Currently off the 40-man, Julks has a chance to showcase that he can add much-needed outfield depth for the Tigers. He might not blow you away, but he could be the next underrated player that fans cling to succeeding for the franchise.