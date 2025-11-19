Tigers Linked to Potential Blockbuster Trade for Versatile Cardinals Infielder

The Detroit Tigers head into the offseason with some clear things to address if they want to take the next step as an organization next year and make a deeper playoff run.

For two straight years, Detroit has gone down in Game 5 of the ALDS after seasons which -- albeit in different portions -- were extremely encouraging at times. As president of baseball operations Scott Harris approaches this offseason, the goal must be making moves to get over that hump.

While most take this to mean a free agency splash -- cough cough Alex Bregman -- perhaps it's the trade market that Harris uses to make his big addition. If this is the route the Tigers go, there's one name out there who makes a ton of sense in St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Brendan Donovan, and he's already being linked to Detroit.

Tigers Connected to Trade for Cardinals All-Star Brendan Donovan

May 19, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) tags out Detroit Tigers center fielder Riley Greene (31) as he attempt to steal second base during the second inning at Busch Stadium. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

During a recent list ranking the potential trade candidates and their likelihood to be dealt, Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors spoke about Donovan and pointed out why he could be exactly what this team needs.

"[Donovan is] a capable to above-average defender at second base, third base and in the outfield corners, and he’s made brief appearances at shortstop and first base as well," Adams wrote before pointing out his contact numbers which would make Harris salivate. "That high-contact approach, affordable salary and defensive versatility make Donovan a natural fit on virtually any contender. [Harris] has openly spoken about wanting to cut back on his lineup’s swing-and-miss tendencies, and Detroit could lose second baseman Gleyber Torres to free agency."

Though Donovan would not exactly be had for nothing should St. Louis decide they do, in fact, want to deal him, there's reason to believe he would absolutely be worth it and give Detroit something they were clearly missing down the stretch and in the playoffs.

Donovan is Tigers Perfect Trade Target This Offseason

May 19, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) hits a single against the Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Over the course of Donovan's four-year career with the Cardinals, he owns a very impressive slash line of .282/.361/.411 and accounted for a 2.7 bWAR this past season after just 118 games played.

Though there is not a ton of power there with never more than 14 home runs in a single season and only 10 in 2025, the long ball is not what Detroit was missing this year. They were missing the kind of steady and disciplined professional hitter who can get on base and help carry them through cold stretches on offense when balls aren't leaving the park.

Donovan is the exact fix to that with the positional versatility to slide into the kind of role that Zach McKinstry has handled, somewhere which is a clear need for upgrade after the utility man faded down the stretch.

A.J. Hinch loves movable chess pieces, and Donovan is certainly that on defense with better offensive ability than any of the previous options at multiple positions for the Tigers over the years.

A massive free agent signing the likes of Bregman would be nice, but there's a real case to be made that someone like Donovan should be the primary target instead. If St. Louis does in fact shop the 28-year-old around, expect Detroit to be in on him.

