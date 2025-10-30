Tigers Should Attempt Upgrade From Fan Favorite Utility Man in Offseason
The Detroit Tigers head into the offseason coming off what was obviously a very turbulent ride in the 2025 both regular season and postseason.
Detroit looked like they might just be the best team in baseball and at the very least a real American League contender for huge stretches of the regular season. With firm control of the division at the All-Star break, things looked tremendous before it all fell apart in the second half.
All of the sudden, the bullpen couldn't get outs, the lineup couldn't hit, and starting pitchers couldn't stay healthy.
Numerous guys who had the best few months of their career in the first half faded back down to earth in the second, and the result was the Tigers collapsing and blowing a 15.5 game divisional lead to the Cleveland Guardians.
Though Detroit was able to salvage a decent playoff run, the season came to a close at the same point it did in 2024, Game 5 of the ALCS. If they want to take the next step, they are going to have to make a real splash this winter, and that conversation could start with third base and shrinking the role -- or even getting rid of entirely -- their fan favorite utility man.
Tigers Must Do Something About Zach McKinstry
An iron man who can play just about any position he's asked, Zach McKinstry is understandably a fan favorite, and this was especially true in 2025. The 30-year-old played the most reps of anyone at the revolving door that was third base for Detroit this season, not to mention a ton of shortstop and corner outfield as well.
While McKinstry can be an excellent bench piece or fourth outfielder, the problem is the size of the role he was asked to play. A career first half saw him make the All-Star game for the first time in his career, but he crashed hard in the second.
Prior to the break, McKinstry had slashed .285/.364/.472 with 82 hits in 88 games. Down the stretch following the break though, that slash line dropped to .213/.278/.378 with just 35 hits in 56 games. The Tigers do not necessarily have to move on from him, but they need to make a legitimate move to reduce his role.
Detroit Cannot Rely On McKinstry So Heavily Again
While the initial solution may seem like trading McKinstry and hopefully upgrading, this does not absolutely have to be the case. He posted a 2.8 bWAR across 144 games this year and is under contract for multiple more seasons, potentially an incredible depth piece off the bench.
What they cannot do however is go into Opening Day next season with McKinstry and Andy Ibáñez as their primary third basemen again. Of course, the name on everyone's mind just as it was a year ago is Alex Bregman, but the Tigers have been linked to someone like Bo Bichette in a potential move to third base as well as numerous others.
After falling short of the huge move last year, it cost Detroit's offense this season. They cannot afford to have the same happen, and if they want to win in 2026, the Tigers will have to find a way to reduce McKinstry's role and get a real upgrade in place.