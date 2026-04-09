Tigers May Need to Call Up Top Prospect Sooner Than Later to Deliver Spark

The Detroit Tigers dropped another one on Wednesday night, their fourth consecutive defeat and guaranteeing an early series loss to the lowly Minnesota Twins following another slow start to the game.

With Framber Valdez allowing six runs in the first inning, Detroit put itself in a hole early that the offense did not have enough time to dig out of amid what has been a very cold start for the bats in the Motor City.

Most concerning is the fact that the core of the lineup -- guys like Riley Greene, Kerry Carpenter and Spencer Torkelson -- is who is struggling the most. Away from the big leagues though, there's a development happening in Toledo which could have an impact this season at some point.

Max Clark, who was already having a very impressive start to the year, went 3-for-4 with another double on Wednesday, inspiring the question as to whether he could sneak his way onto the roster this season.

Would Tigers Consider Calling Clark Up Early This Year?

Detroit Tigers outfielder Max Clark | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clark is absolutely dominating after the decision to send him to send him to Toledo to start the season was met with a little bit of questioning. Now 10 games into the year, he is slashing an absurd .421/.500/.605 with seven doubles and looking strong in the field as well after a rough spring there.

His struggles during camp showed he may still be a ways away, but very quickly despite having no Triple-A experience, he looks like a player knocking on the door of the big leagues. Fortunately, given that Parker Meadows looks improved, there does not need to be a huge rush to get Clark up.

With that being said though, he looks like someone who is capable of delivering a spark as the rest of the outfield struggles offensively. If Clark can play a corner outfield role -- which is admittedly a question mark -- perhaps Detroit would consider calling up the 21-year-old sometime in the next month or two.

Clark Could Help Tigers Now

Detroit Tigers outfielder Max Clark | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Detroit went into the season looking to improve upon their approach and contact, and so far the early returns are that they have not done that. The guys who deal with strikeout issues are striking out as much as ever and the offense looks stagnant.

Kevin McGonigle has been a star, but the Tigers need more, and Clark certainly looks capable of providing a whole lot of contact. He's going to have to keep on proving it in the minor leagues if he is going to be called up, but more production like this is going to be undeniable.

Detroit needs offensive help, and if Clark keeps hitting the way he has been, the answer for how that help will come is clear. He was already likely to make his big league debut this season, but perhaps the youngster is going to wind up making that debut a whole lot earlier than anyone may have expected in the spring.