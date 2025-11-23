Two Tigers Star Prospects Seen as Top Performers at Arizona Fall League

The Detroit Tigers are in an exceptional position heading into 2026, with much of their core being locked down for the time being, and multiple top-end prospects coming up through the pipeline in the near future. While the Tarik Skubal dilemma has certainly changed that a bit, he still remains with the team for now as that situation continues to unfold.

With a roster that has been competing more and more the last few years for a deep postseason run, building towards the future is likely not too much of a concern for the time being, given they want to remain in the running. However, their lineup could use an influx of talent in the next season or two to really take them over the edge, and they have two highly valued prospects who may be able to bring that.

Both players ended up in the Arizona Fall League for the past few months, and with that, they were both ranked among the top 30 players in attendance by MLB.com writer Jim Callis.

Which Two Tigers Prospects Were Among the MLB.com Top 30 From the Fall League?

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The two players named to this list of the top 30 players from the Arizona Fall League were Kevin McGonigle and Max Anderson. Both were pretty much lights out throughout the duration of the league's run time, especially the former, who won MVP of the event. His placement at the top of this list was a given. He slashed .362/.500/.710 as he led the AFL extra-base hits (12) and total bases (49). He also ranked second in homers (five) and runs (22) and third in slugging and OPS (1.210).

"He repeatedly takes quality at-bats and barrels balls, projecting as a 25/25 guy who may fit best at second base and can do the little things to help win games as well," Wrote Callis about McGonigle.

Back-to-back years with @MLBazFallLeague MVP honors for the Tigs!



Congratulations to Kevin McGonigle on being named 2025 Arizona Fall League MVP 🏆 pic.twitter.com/9zMy8PrTbW — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) November 14, 2025

As for Anderson, he also looked enormously impressive throughout the few weeks he was there, and his position on this list at No. 15 was backed by the following statement:

"Anderson posted the best numbers of any hitter, topping the Fall League in batting (.447), on-base percentage (.609), OPS (1.418) and walk rate (26 percent) while finishing second in slugging (.809). He controls the strike zone and repeatedly barrels balls to all fields, though his position is in question because he doesn't have typical second-base quickness or third-base arm strength."

The future is bright for Detroit as they try and analyze when to bring these two prospects up for their MLB debuts, and when they can be most impactful on the current iteration of the roster.

