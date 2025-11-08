Tigers Shocking Trade Prediction Sees Elite Superstar Arrive From Red Sox
The Detroit Tigers head into the offseason as a team that wants to figure out what it takes to make the next step following back-to-back defeats in Game 5 of the ALDS.
Just as they were last year, Detroit is going to be linked to just about every big name free agent who they may or may not even have any real interest in. What if though the biggest move for the Tigers comes from the trade market this time around instead of free agency?
During a recent segment on the MLB network, baseball insider Jon Morosi was breaking down potential trade candidates this winter, and he went on the limb with one major one when he declared his belief that Detroit will acquire Boston Red Sox star outfielder Jarren Duran.
Tigers Predicted to Swing Massive Trade for Jarren Duran
"I'm gonna make a prediction here," Morosi began while assessing the likelihood that any of the top candidates could be dealt. "Jarren Duran I think would be a great fit with the Detroit Tigers. They need a little bit more outfield power, Duran is so athletic...Do not be surprised if Jarren Duran is wearing the Olde English D by Opening Day."
Morosi went on to say that Boston's surplus of young outfielders combined with the need of offensive help for Detroit makes a potential deal here make a lot of sense.
While the likelihood is to be determined, is the insider correct in pointing out how great of a fit it would be for Scott Harris to make a move for Duran? It certainly would be fascinating.
Tigers Trading for Duran Would Be Massive Shakeup
Duran is capable of playing any position in the outfield at an elite level, so it's not a guarantee as to who would be out of a job depending on the position they were planning on putting him.
The most obvious answer though would be in center to replace Parker Meadows, who was a disaster with a bat in his hands this season and especially in October despite still having an elite glove. While just about anyone is a defensive downgrade from Meadows, Duran is a phenomenal fielder himself and would be able to fill in nicely.
There would also be the option of him playing right and moving Kerry Carpenter to a permanent DH platoon role against right-handed pitching, something which may be likely in his future anyway.
A trade for Duran -- who is still under team control for two more years -- would not come cheap at all, but Detroit has the prospect ammunition to go out and get him. If they were to actually consider the Tarik Skubal trade, the Red Sox will be a suitor and the Tigers could receive Duran back as part of the return.
Duran Would Instantly Boost Detroit Lineup
Over the last two seasons, Duran has accounted for an absurd 13.3 bWAR while slashing .271/.337/.468, ranking second in the Major Leagues in both doubles and triples over that period. A baserunner as good as anyone else in baseball, the fiery 29-year-old could be the exact piece the Tigers need to push themselves over the top.
Duran does it all, from his bat to his glove to his legs, and bringing him in would instantly provide Detroit with a boost in virtually all areas of the game.
Whether or not Harris has the desire or ability to actually pull this off remains to be seen, but it's safe to say this would be one of the most exciting moves the franchise has made in years.