Tigers Could Still Reunite With Eugenio Suárez This Offseason

As the Detroit Tigers continue tying up loose ends this winter, they continue to find themselves involved in numerous speculations surrounding free agency and the trade market. Of course, their ace Tarik Skubal tends to headline these rumors, but that doesn't mean there aren't other topics up for discussion.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Right now, 34-year-old Eugenio Suárez is still available in free agency as one of the top third basemen in the Major Leagues. While there hasn't been a significant amount of buzz involving Suárez heading back to the Motor City, it was recently named as one of the top landing spots for the veteran slugger.

According to Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report, Detroit is the seventh most likely franchise to sign him. As expected, the Los Angeles Angels and the Boston Red Sox fall in line at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively.

Nonetheless, there is still a world in which the Tigers and Suárez could reunite. Last year, there were rumors that the ballclub was planning to target him, but he ended up signing with the Seattle Mariners. Is now the time for Detroit to revisit this opportunity?

Chances of Tigers-Suárez Reunion

John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

To be candid, the likelihood of their former slugger returning this year is incredibly slim, but it doesn't appear to be off the table — yet. Having said that, it never hurts to ponder hypotheticals.

Suárez made his MLB debut back in 2014 with Detroit, but he only stayed for one season. In December 2014, he was shipped out to the Cincinnati Reds alongside Jonathon Crawford in exchange for Alfredo Simón.

However, since July 2025, he has been with the Seattle Mariners. During his latest campaign, he slashed .228/.298/.526 with a .842 OPS. Through his 159 games, he smacked 49 home runs and 118 RBIs.

With Suárez primarily playing at third base, not only would he provide offensive power, but he would offer support in the hot corner — something the Tigers could benefit from. This isn't anything new, as Detroit has consistently struggled with third base depth for multiple seasons.

A heartwarming reunion between Suárez and his former ballclub wouldn't be met with many complaints from Detroit fans. He would solve some key issues the franchise has been struggling with, and he already has familiarity with the Tigers' culture, albeit not much.

As he continues to float around in free agency, rumors will continue to swirl. But until a landing spot is decided upon, Detroit shouldn't be completely ruled out.

Don't miss out on any news or analysis. Take a moment and sign up for our free newsletter and get content delivered straight to your mailbox daily!

More Detroit Tigers News