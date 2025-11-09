Tigers Projected Payroll Should Allow for Major Free Agent Pursuits
If the Detroit Tigers want Kyle Tucker or Alex Bregman or Dylan Cease as a free agent this offseason, they should have the financial resources to make the best possible pitch.
The Tigers have been to the playoffs each of the last two seasons and have an envious payroll to work with for the 2026 season. Only two players are on veteran contracts, infielder Javier Baez and pitcher Jack Flaherty, the latter of which exercised his $20 million option. That means the Tigers are committed to $48.3 million on veteran deals, per Spotrac.
The remainder of the projected $119 million in total salary allocation is made up of arbitration and pre-arbitration players, including pitcher Tarik Skubal, the subject of trade rumors early this offseason. He could cash in on a projected one-year deal worth $22.5 million, if he and the Tigers agree.
But here’s how the Tigers could spend the more than $100 million they have between their projected payroll and the $244 million competitive balance tax threshold.
How Tigers Could Spend Their Money
Torres is the first domino. If he accepts his qualifying offer the Tigers are looking at $139 million in payroll. That’s still plenty of room to work with for free agents.
Bregman is a player that would solve a massive problem for the Tigers at third base. The pair flirted with each other last year, but he signed with Boston and opted out of his deal after making $40 million in 2025.
MLB Trade Rumors sees Bregman as the No. 5 free agent and two of their analysts believe the Tigers will land him. That could be at a projected $160 million deal over six years. That’s $26.7 million per year. With Torres, the payroll goes up to $165 million.
That total leaves room for Detroit to pursue other free agents or find a way to get Skubal into a long-term deal. If his agent, Scott Boras, wants to make him the highest-paid pitcher in baseball, that would likely be a $45 per million deal to eclipse the $42 million Philadelphia’s Zach Wheeler will make.
Even if that’s the price and the Tigers pay it, with Torres and Bregman the payroll still only swells to $210 million. Detroit has the money — as long as it wants to spend it.
The Tigers made some significant moves in the first five days after the World Series ended, a key time for teams to make their first moves of the offseason. Eight players became free agents — Rafael Montero, Chris Paddack, Torres, Alex Cobb, Kyle Finnegan, Jose Urquidy, Paul Sewald and Tommy Kahnle. Detroit tendered Torres a qualifying offer and has until Nov. 18 to decline or accept.
Detroit activated six players from the 60-day injured list, a requirement in the offseason — Jackson Jobe, Beau Brieske, Sean Guenther, Ty Madden, Jason Foley and Reese Olson. Detroit also claimed Pittsburgh pitcher Jack Little off waivers.