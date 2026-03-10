Latest Comments from Tigers Boss on Kevin McGonigle Sound Like He Makes Roster

The Detroit Tigers went into spring training with the focus from most being on their top prospect to see how he would perform in his first big league camp.

So far, Kevin McGonigle has passed every test that has been thrown at him, and while not many believed it before camp, it seems like he has a legitimate chance to find his way on the Opening Day roster as the starting shortstop.

As polished a hitter as Detroit has seen come through the farm system in a long time, the 21-year-old had another huge day on Monday with his first spring training home run -- not counting the exhibition against the Dominican Republic -- on an absolute moonshot to right field which left the bat at nearly 108 mph.

KEVIN MCGONIGLE BOMB 💣



pic.twitter.com/38auR4RZCL — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) March 9, 2026

The latest comments from his manager A.J. Hinch are just the latest indicator of the impression the youngster is making both on the coaching staff and the front office. After the game on Monday, Hinch spoke about McGonigle and his approach as a hitter, and it sounds like he is planning on the youngster being on the team.

Hinch Praises McGonigle's Maturity, Calls Him "Beloved"

Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

"That’s why you wait around for that at-bat, because something good can happen," Hinch said on the home run via MLB.com's Jason Beck. "Every at-bat for him is a singular event against a pitcher with a plan. That’s the maturity that I know we have seen in the Minor Leagues. We’re seeing it in big league camp. It’s one of the reasons he’s beloved."

Hearing Hinch heap this kind of praise on a prospect who he has really coached for just 10 games should show everyone just how strongly the Tigers feel about McGonigle. Though it does not guarantee an Opening Day roster spot, it does seem like he is going to be a key piece in 2026.

This could mean from the start of the season or even a few weeks into the season, but it's become obvious that Detroit sees the youngster as someone who is going to help them now.

Tigers Closer Than Ever to Promoting McGonigle

Detroit Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Through 10 spring games, McGonigle is now slashing an absurd .350/.458/.700 with seven hits in 20 at-bats, not being phased at all by the highest level of pitching he has seen in his career. It's to the point where he just does not have a whole lot left to learn in the minor leagues and his best development may come at the MLB level.

McGonigle will have to keep on showing it with now just over two weeks until Opening Day, but Monday's roster cuts were telling that he stayed with the big league club, giving him a real chance to make his final case.

His performance in Monday's game certainly was an excellent start to doing just that, and if he can continue to string those types of showings together, fans can start to count on the fact that McGonigle will be Detroit's Opening Day shortstop.