Why Tigers' Ty Madden Was Demoted to Minors Days After Spring Training Debut

The Detroit Tigers are quite low on the Grapefruit League's spring training standings, as they carry a 2-5 overall record. The only teams below them are the Toronto Blue Jays, the Minnesota Twins and the Houston Astros. Although this is only spring training, and the win-loss record doesn't count, this is telling of where the Tigers stand right now.

Spring training is known to be a tough time when it comes to cracking a spot on the roster, often leaving a handful of young stars without a spot, requiring them to head back to the minors.

The Tigers are no exception to this, and one of their right-handers, Ty Madden, was the latest young gun to take the hit.

Ty Madden Optioned To Triple-A

When 26-year-old Madden returned to baseball activities after suffering a right rotator cuff strain, which sidelined him for his entire 2025 campaign, it wasn't clear what would come of him this spring.

But once he was granted an opportunity to take the mound during spring training, he stunned fans who seemingly forgot about his potential. But once fans watched him strike out Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies, flashbacks of their once promising arm started to flood back in.

Unfortunately, his appearance was short-lived as he's now been optioned back to Triple-A Toledo.

"Ty, we need to get him in his normal routine," said skipper A.J. Hinch, per Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. "He's got to get to pitching — and pitching every five days. As you get JV [Justin Verlander] on board, you get Framber [Valdez] on board, you get the relievers on board, we're going to run out of innings to give to him. He's not going to make our rotation, pending health. We're going to get him in his normal routine..."

While this certainly isn't the news fans expected or wanted to hear, easing his way back to pitching is a wise route to take, rather than attempting to hit the ground running. This move will allow him room to continue recovering.

During his 2023 season in the minors, he logged a 3.43 ERA and 146 strikeouts across 118.0 innings pitched through 26 games, 25 of which he started. The following year, he recorded a dreadful 6.98 ERA and 124 strikeouts across 96.2 innings pitched through 22 starts.

The franchise knows what he's capable of on the mound and the skill he brings, but now is the time for Madden to continue a slow progression in hopes of making a full return down the road. As Hinch candidly stated, the starting point must be getting him back into his normal routine. From there, anything could be possible for the young arm.

This doesn't mean there isn't the potential for him to get back to his previous form. This is simply a way to help get him back on track.

