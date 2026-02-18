Young Tigers Slugger Predicted to Have Breakout Year in Starting Role

The Detroit Tigers will be getting set for the start of spring training soon, and expectations will be high for the franchise.

Following two straight years of making the playoffs, the Tigers are going to be seeking to take another step forward this season. Even though the winter was lackluster for quite some time, Detroit finally pulled off a couple of notable additions with a focus on their starting rotation.

The Tigers finally started to spend, adding both Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez to the rotation to help support their ace, Tarik Skubal. This unit has the potential to be a very good one in 2026, and it was important for them to try and get the most out of what could be the last year with Skubal.

While the rotation is looking strong, there is rightfully some concern about the lineup. This was a unit that performed really well in the first half of the season in 2025 but fell off after the All-Star break. That was a main contributor to some of the struggles down the stretch, and they didn’t do much to address it. However, they do have some young players on the roster, and they will be hoping that they take a step forward.

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently wrote about Tigers infielder Colt Keith as a player who could break out in 2026. Due to a steady starting job, the young slugger does have the chance to live up to that.

Keith Will Be Positioned for Success

Getting an everyday spot in the field and not having to move around positions for the 24-year-old does make a lot of sense. As a young player trying to make it in the Majors, focusing on being able to play defense at multiple spots, all while being effective at the plate, can be a challenge.

The 24-year-old has been an important part of the team the past two seasons and has been a very productive hitter. However, it feels like he should be able to take another step forward, and 2026 might finally be the year. Last season, he slashed .256/.333/.413 with 13 home runs and 45 RBI.

As he settles into being an everyday third baseman and gets another year older, Keith is going to be a key player to watch for the franchise. Even though he has been good, he has the potential to push toward being an All-Star caliber player, and that would be a nice boost for Detroit’s offense.

